Sir Clive Alderton, the King and Queen’s principal private secretary, will leave his role next year.

Sir Clive Alderton has announced he will step down. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The King’s right-hand man Sir Clive Alderton has announced he will step down from his role 20 years after first joining the Royal Household.

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Sir Clive, the King and Queen’s principal private secretary, will leave his role next year – coinciding with his 60th birthday in May – but will continue supporting the royal couple in a “less formal capacity”. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “I know Their Majesties are deeply grateful to Sir Clive for his tireless support and wise counsel over the years, and for the enduring loyalty that will ensure a smooth transition to his successor.” Sir Clive reportedly led royal aides in finalising plans with the Duke of Sussex in the aftermath of the 2020 “Sandringham Summit” about Megxit, when the late Queen issued a statement which sanctioned Harry and Meghan’s new “independent life” away from full-time royal duties.

Britain's King Charles III, center, looks on as President Donald Trump meets Sir Clive Alderton, right, at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

The royal aide played a pivotal royal in ensuring the smooth transition of the then Prince of Wales to his role as King in the years leading up to accession in 2022 and the period afterwards. He has kept pace with Charles, described as a “complete workaholic” by his wife, and over the years helped turn his ideas into action. Sir Clive said in a message to staff: “It has been the greatest imaginable honour to serve the King and Queen in my present role through such historic times and with unforgettable humour along the way. “That support will continue, in a less formal capacity, for all of my life.”

King Charles III and his private secretary Sir Clive Alderton arriving at Buckingham Palace in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Sir Clive is coming to the end of his second period of working for Charles and Camilla, having first joined their household in 2006 as the couple’s deputy private secretary a year after they married. He was promoted three years later to their private secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs. The career diplomat, who had joined the then Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1986, was appointed the UK’s Ambassador to Morocco in 2012 and served three years in the post before returning as the then Prince of Wales and his wife’s principal aide.

Clive Alderton with Charles and Camilla in Berlin. Picture: Getty