Charles has told Commonwealth leaders his commitment is growing to find ways to “address the wrongs of the past with action for the future”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Independence Ceremonial Parade, marking 45 years of the Antigua and Barbuda's independence. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The King has said the “shameful” transatlantic slave trade “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow” in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

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Charles has told Commonwealth leaders his commitment is growing to find ways to “address the wrongs of the past with action for the future”. The monarch made the remarks while speaking at The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua during his nine-day tour of the Caribbean -which has been dominated by the issue of slavery and reparations. This comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham made an offer of talks on a slavery apology, marking a shift in the long-established Government policy. The King told the leaders of the Commonwealth’s 56 member states meeting in Antigua: “Our history inspires us, can appal us, yet it can always teach us. We cannot change the actions of those who came before us. We can, however, learn from the past. Read more: When will Andy Burnham address slavery on trip to Antigua and Barbuda? Read more: King and Queen attend Sunday Service in Antigua amid calls for slavery apology

“The transatlantic trade in enslaved persons still casts a shadow over these islands and other members of our Commonwealth. As I have said before, that shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow. "And yet history also teaches us that evil need not have the last word; that character and courage can combine to overcome the most monstrous injustice, as they did with the determination to end international trade in enslaved people, in which the Royal Navy played such a leading role. “The more I have furthered my own understanding of the issues, through listening, learning and looking, the more committed I have become to finding ways for us to work in modern partnership to address the wrongs of the past with action for the future." Charles also told the gathering of world leaders: “None of us, of course, would be here today were it not for our history, which has shaped us in myriad ways. “History is not ours to choose or to change. It is bequeathed to us in complex synthesis by forebears we can never know. “Our inheritance includes both their achievements and their failures – the good they did as well as the wrongs.”

Calls for an apology and reparations from the UK have been growing in recent years and St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre, chairman of the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM), has reportedly said the economic and political bloc was “ready to engage” in the structured dialogue Mr Burnham offered. The area around the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) opening ceremony was locked down for security with roads closed. At the perimeter was a small protest, with activists holding placards which read “You say you regret so apologise”, and “Apologise for the greatest crime against humanity and let’s have reparatory justice”. In his speech, which lasted around 15 minutes, Charles gave examples of how the Commonwealth can “address the wrongs of the past“. He said: “Through improving access to education, investing in jobs and opportunities, encouraging intra-Commonwealth trade, and inspiring vital climate resilience measures across the world, I have always felt that there is so much that can be done to help lift up those who struggle against hardship and disadvantage. “I have always tried to play my part in doing just that.”

The Prime Minister has ruled out offering reparations for the harm caused by the transatlantic slave trade but he will use the summit to set out plans for a “debt reset” aimed at helping poorer Commonwealth countries and allocate £40 million for infrastructure improvements in the Caribbean. Mr Burnham has been criticised by opponents who claim that by being open to talks about a formal slavery apology he has put the King under pressure – an accusation denied by the Prime Minister. Charles is coming to the end of a nine-day tour of the Caribbean which has seen him first visit the Bahamas and carry out a state visit to Guyana.

King Charles III walks away from British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, right, as they attend the Commonwealth Business Forum in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy