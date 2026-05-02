The King was shown slavery artefacts from Bermuda’s past as he celebrated the island’s culture, people and achievements.

Charles toured an exhibition space during a whirlwind series of events across the island paradise and viewed items relating to the transatlantic slave trade, including neck irons from the 1500s.

The head of state received a warm welcome from thousands of well-wishers in the heart of the British overseas territory’s former capital, St George’s, during a ceremonial greeting full of military pomp.

He then travelled from end-to-end of the island, meeting youth groups, conservationists of the future, the territory’s leaders and even Bermuda-born Michael Frith – designer of many of the Muppets characters – and his wife, Kathryn Mullen.

Charles viewed the small but stark display at the 1850 Ordnance House – part of the National Museum of Bermuda – that traced the darker moments in the island’s history, with a cabinet dedicated to trade, slavery and conquest.