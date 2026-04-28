When the King arrived in Congress to huge applause, you could feel the warmth for him from the hundreds of congressmen and women who had been waiting for this historic moment.

The speech itself was extraordinary - framing the special relationship as something transcendent, and for the most part staying away from day-to-day politics.

But there were also moments of real tension, even jeopardy, as His Majesty referenced many of the topics that have caused such strain in US-UK relations in recent months.

A particular importance was placed on maintaining support for Ukraine and the NATO alliance. Charles's reiteration of support for the decades-old pact was met with rapturous applause - but was perhaps awkward listening for Vice President JD Vance sitting behind him.

The Ohio Republican has been critical of US support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian invasion - and ambivalent about the NATO alliance. So too has President Trump.

The King's invoking of the Magna Carta and the importance of checks on executive power also felt like it was aimed at the Oval Office.

Donald Trump's presidency has been dogged by opponents accusing him of pushing the limits of his own power, and the applause from the Democrats in the chamber was notably louder as they rose to their feet and interrupted the speech, to the visible chagrin of some of the Republicans across the aisle.

A reminder, then, that despite the warmth here for King Charles, politics is here to stay.

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Joseph Draper is LBC's Reporter in Washington DC.

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