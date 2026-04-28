The Trumps will host an official state dinner for the King and Queen tonight at the end of the second day of their state visit to the US.

While the president left that dinner wondering what he had eaten , he will perhaps have more say about what is served up tonight - although it is unlikely Mr Trump's beloved McDonald's will make the menu.

The occasion comes just over six months after the Trumps enjoyed a state dinner hosted by the royals at Windsor Castle, as part of his unprecedented second such invite.

King Charles will deliver a speech aimed at strengthening ties between the UK and US, as he addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress on Tuesday , before the day winds down with the state banquet.

US president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, met the royal couple in Washington DC last night for an intimate tea party at the White House to kick off the four-day visit.

What time will the state dinner be?

The state dinner times are yet to be confirmed, but arrivals are likely to be from around 7pm local time, which is midnight in the UK, with the dinner set to commence up to an hour afterwards.

The couple will be welcomed into South Portico of the White House and then taken to the East Room and speeches will be given by both Charles and Mr Trump.

What food will be served up for the King and Queen?

The menu for tonight has not yet been confirmed.

A bespoke transatlantic whisky sour cocktail garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit “evoking the warmth of a fireside S’more” was served when the Trumps dined in Windsor last year.

The president and the other guests feasted on Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, followed by organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus. For dessert, guests enjoyed a bombe glacee cardinal - a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior - served with lightly poached Victoria plums.

Mr Trump, who once served up McDonald's to a championship-winning football team at the White House during a kitchen shutdown, said he ate "whatever the hell they served" in Windsor. There were even reports that a fast-food van followed him around Saudi Arabia during a trip last year.

The last monarch to visit the US was Queen Elizabeth II in 2007, and on that occasion, the menu included five courses of a starter or soup, fish, meat, salad, and pudding.

The White House has been contacted for more information.