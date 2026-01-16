The King has reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine, telling the nation “we stand with you” as he spoke of his hopes for a lasting peace that safeguards its “security, sovereignty and prosperity”.

Charles’ written comments marked the first anniversary of the 100-Year Partnership between the UK and Ukraine, as the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches at the end of February.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has travelled to Ukraine, according to reports, for a forum of the centenary partnership, to discuss the details of future cooperation between the two nations.

The King said in his message: “As we also look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country – a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine and the world – my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers.

“I wish, above all, to convey my profound hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that safeguards its security, sovereignty and prosperity, in a way that Ukrainians deserve."

