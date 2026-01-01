King 'greatly saddened' by Swiss ski resort fire as celebrations became 'nightmarish tragedy'
"It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy," Charles said.
The King has said he is “appalled” and “greatly saddened” by a fire at a Swiss ski resort which killed around 40 people and injured a further 115.
Listen to this article
In a message to the president of Switzerland, Charles said: "My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland.
"It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy.
"While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster.
"Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital."
Read More: 'About 40 killed' and 115 injured in 'unprecedented' deadly fire at Swiss ski bar's New Year’s Eve party
The King’s message to the President of Switzerland following the fire in Crans-Montana last night. pic.twitter.com/aD6OI2zFeM— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 1, 2026
Officials have confirmed around 40 people have died and 115 others injured, some critically.
The fire took hold at La Constellation bar, in the popular ski town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, at 01:30 (00:30 GMT).
Less than one minute after the alarm was raised, the first emergency responders arrived on site, officials have said.
Flames were seen to rapidly tear through the bar, popular among locals and tourists, as revellers celebrated at the Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve.
At least 22 of those seriously injured in the fire are believed to be aged between 16 and 26.They were airlifted to the University Hospital of Lausanne, director Claire Charmet told the Swiss newspaper 24 Heures.
Eye witnesses reported "birthday candles", on top of a champagne bottle, could have set fire to the ceiling.
When asked to confirm this, Attorney General Beatrice Pilloud told reporters the investigation is ongoing, but the fire was not caused by an explosion.
It is unconfirmed how many people were inside the bar at the time.
She added there are teams working to bring answers "as quickly as possible".
President of the Swiss Federal Council Guy Parmelin said the unprecedented and horrifying incident has turned lives upside-down.
Parmelin thanked countries that have offered support in the wake of the fire, specifically neighbouring countries France, Germany and Italy.