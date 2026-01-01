"It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy," Charles said.

People have laid candles and flowers near the Le Constellation bar. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King has said he is “appalled” and “greatly saddened” by a fire at a Swiss ski resort which killed around 40 people and injured a further 115.

In a message to the president of Switzerland, Charles said: "My wife and I were appalled, and greatly saddened, to learn of the devastating fire last night in Crans-Montana, in Switzerland. "It is utterly heartbreaking that a night of celebration for young people and families instead turned to such nightmarish tragedy. "While offering our admiration for the heroic first responders and the selfless emergency services, we wanted, above all, to convey our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have been so dreadfully affected by this horrific disaster. "Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and with those who remain in a critical condition in hospital." Read More: 'About 40 killed' and 115 injured in 'unprecedented' deadly fire at Swiss ski bar's New Year’s Eve party

The King’s message to the President of Switzerland following the fire in Crans-Montana last night. pic.twitter.com/aD6OI2zFeM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 1, 2026

Officials have confirmed around 40 people have died and 115 others injured, some critically. The fire took hold at La Constellation bar, in the popular ski town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, at 01:30 (00:30 GMT). Less than one minute after the alarm was raised, the first emergency responders arrived on site, officials have said. Flames were seen to rapidly tear through the bar, popular among locals and tourists, as revellers celebrated at the Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve.

A hearse drives past as police officers inspect the area where a fire broke out at the Le Constellation bar. Picture: Alamy