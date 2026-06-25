The King and Prince of Wales have released their tax payment information amid a tranche of royal reports

King Charles has released his tax payment information, becoming the first British monarch in history to do so. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

King Charles has released his tax payment information, becoming the first British monarch in history to do so.

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Charles, who pays voluntary income and capital gains tax under an agreement set up by his mother, has been revealed to be among the country's top 100 taxpayers in the 2024-25 financial year. Since Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 he has paid more than £30 million in tax, while the Prince of Wales has made payments of more than £20 million in tax during the same period. In the last tax year, the King paid £12.9 million to HM Revenue and Customs. William had initially resisted releasing his own tax payments when he became heir to the throne and took on the Duchy of Cornwall, but has released his financial data as a string of royal reports were published. Read More: Burnham urged to 'ditch manifesto tax promises' by top economist Read More: No chance of being overthrown! King Charles hails Jiu Jitsu and how it can help young people

James Chalmers, Keeper of The Privy Purse, said: “When Prince of Wales, His Majesty disclosed his tax, and he has asked that we make public his combined income and capital gains tax payments as king. “Today I can share with you that His Majesty’s tax payable for 2024-25 was £12.9 million. “If annual media league tables are to be believed on such matters, that places His Majesty among the top 100 taxpayers in the country for that year. “I can also share with you that His Majesty’s tax payable for 2023-24 was £11.7 million and the total amount of tax payable by His Majesty since accession to the throne is more than £30 million – all of this, remember, on a voluntary basis. “The tax payable for 2025-2026 is not yet available as the underlying figures are subject to audit and review in accordance with our normal reporting timetables.” The King’s private sources of income could include money from investments or trading profits, funds generated by his private estates of Balmoral and Sandringham, and private savings. The Duchy of Lancaster estate, a private portfolio of land, investments and office, retail and industrial properties, also provides the King with an annual income which in 2025-26 was £25.2 million.

The King’s private sources of income could include money from investments or trading profits, funds generated by his private estates of Balmoral (pictured) and Sandringham, and private savings. Picture: Getty

It was designed to give the monarch of the day an independent source of income, historically known as the Privy Purse, used for both official and private expenditure and for meeting the expenses of other members of the royal family. William receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-pound hereditary estate featuring The Oval cricket ground and providing the heir to the throne with funds, independent of the monarch.

William had initially resisted releasing his own tax payments when he became heir to the throne and took on the Duchy of Cornwall, but has released his financial data as a string of royal reports were publish. Picture: Getty