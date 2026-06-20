By Flaminia Luck

The King is to become the first head of state to reveal their personal tax bill to help enhance transparency around royal finances.

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Charles will publish his financial details as his royal household seeks to increase “clarity and accessibility” around the monarchy’s finances by producing a new report on the subject. The decision by the King, who has spent the week at Royal Ascot, is in contrast to the Prince of Wales who has not disclosed the tax he has paid since becoming heir to the throne. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “While this is the first time a monarch has shared this personal tax information, you may recall it was similarly released by His Majesty when he was prince of Wales. “The decision to do so as Sovereign has come at the express wish of the King himself, as part of the adaptations carried across since accession.” The King’s private sources of income could include money from investments or trading profits, funds generated by his private estates of Balmoral and Sandringham and private savings.

The Duchy of Lancaster estate, a private portfolio of land, investments and office, retail and industrial properties, also provide the King with an annual income which in In 2024/2025, stood at £26.8 million. It was designed to give the monarch of the day an independent source of income, historically known as the Privy Purse, used for both official and private expenditure and for meeting the expenses of other members of the royal family. Charles voluntary pays income tax on all his private income, and capital gains tax on relevant elements of his assets, as laid out in the Memorandum of Understanding on Royal Taxation 2023, agreed by Government. Later this week the King’s total personal tax information for the 2024-25 financial year will be published, alongside other reports on royal finances. His 2025-26 tax details will be released next year when their audit has been completed. William receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-pound hereditary estate featuring The Oval cricket ground and Dartmoor Prison, providing the heir to the throne with funds independent of the monarch. The prince received nearly £23 million last financial year from the duchy and voluntarily pays the highest rate of income tax, once official costs have been deducted, but the amount he pays in tax is not disclosed. It was reported recently he is to invest £500 million from selling off a fifth of his duchy estate and other transactions to have a “positive impact on the world”. Accounts detailing the Sovereign Grant, which funds the official duties of the royal family, will be published at a press briefing this week alongside a separate extensive new royal household report on royal finances. Figures from last year showed the Sovereign Grant stood at £86.3 million, comprising £51.8 million for core elements like travel and payroll costs and £34.5 million to fund the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme. Speaking about the new report a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Our aim is to explain all elements of royal finances in a way that further enhances clarity and accessibility, while also placing it in its historical and constitutional context.”