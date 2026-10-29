The King will address the Church of England’s parliament next month for the first time in his reign.

Charles will attend a service at Westminster Abbey before addressing the inauguration ceremony in the Synod chamber at nearby Church House in Westminster.

Synod – the Church’s national assembly that debates and votes on Church legislation – is beginning a new five-year term.

Charles, who is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England, will inaugurate the newly elected General Synod in London on November 17.

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Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell will also give addresses.

A total of 487 members – around half of whom are new – were voted in earlier this autumn to serve on this Synod, which is the 12th since the body was created in 1970.

The previous inauguration in November 2021 was carried out by the Earl of Wessex on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

That Synod opening took place less than a year after the death of the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time the late Queen had missed her five-yearly visit to the Synod in its then 51-year history.

Sessions on November 17 and 18 will hear an update on Church safeguarding, as well as challenges around maintaining church buildings and clergy wellbeing.