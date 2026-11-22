The announcement follows the King's decision to become the first monarch to publicly disclose his tax bill earlier this year

The King is set to voluntarily pay the “mansion tax” on relevant royal household properties. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The King is set to voluntarily pay the “mansion tax” on relevant royal household properties, despite being exempt under rules applying to the monarchy.

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The mansion tax, a high-value council tax surcharge, will come into force in 2028 and apply to homes valued at more than £2 million. It will be introduced across four price bands, starting at £2,500 annually for properties worth more than £2 million and rising to £7,500 for homes valued at more than £5 million. The tax will be calculated following a revaluation of high-value properties, with homes in council tax bands F, G and H expected to be affected. More than 165,000 homes could be subject to the Government’s mansion tax in its first year, rising to 167,000 by 2030, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Read more: King Charles and Queen Camilla enjoy star-studded Royal Variety Performance, featuring Bocelli, Blunt and Menzel Read more: ‘Hello Ryan’: Queen greets James Blunt after singer legally changes his name to Ryan Air

The mansion tax, a high-value council tax surcharge, will come into force in 2028 and apply to homes valued at more than £2 million. Picture: Getty

The introduction of the tax has also raised questions about its application to royal household properties. However, the issue of Crown exemption and how it applies to the surcharge is a matter for parliamentary authorities, rather than the King or the Royal Household. The move follows the King's decision to become the first monarch to publicly disclose his tax bill. It was revealed that Charles paid £12.9 million in tax for the 2024-25 financial year, placing him among the country's 100 highest taxpayers. The Prince of Wales also disclosed his tax details for the first time, revealing that he paid £7.76 million in income and capital gains tax in 2024-25, compared with £8.34 million in 2023-24. Charles voluntarily pays income tax on all his private income, capital gains tax on relevant elements of his assets and inheritance tax under arrangements agreed by the late Queen, which first came into effect in 1993.

The surcharge was announced in 2025 by then-chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty