King Charles and the former Prince Andrew. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The King has made clear his “profound concern” at allegations over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct and will “stand ready to support” the police if approached over the claims, Buckingham Palace said.

Thames Valley Police are investigating claims Andrew shared confidential documents with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as UK trade envoy. In a statement released on Monday night, the Palace said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct. "While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect. Read more: William arrives in Saudi Arabia for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talks Read more: Prince and Princess of Wales reveal they are 'deeply concerned' about Epstein scandal as they break silence

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse." It comes after Prince William and Princess Kate said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations which have engulfed the Royal Family and the government. It is the first time the views of William and Kate have been known about the crisis. Today, they said their thoughts "remain focused on the victims". A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.

Melania Trump, Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty