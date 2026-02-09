King Charles 'ready to support' police if contacted over claims Andrew ‘shared confidential information’ with Epstein
The King has made clear his “profound concern” at allegations over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct and will “stand ready to support” the police if approached over the claims, Buckingham Palace said.
Listen to this article
Thames Valley Police are investigating claims Andrew shared confidential documents with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as UK trade envoy.
In a statement released on Monday night, the Palace said: "The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.
Read more: William arrives in Saudi Arabia for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talks
Read more: Prince and Princess of Wales reveal they are 'deeply concerned' about Epstein scandal as they break silence
"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse."
It comes after Prince William and Princess Kate said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations which have engulfed the Royal Family and the government.
It is the first time the views of William and Kate have been known about the crisis.
Today, they said their thoughts "remain focused on the victims".
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.
"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
Emails released by the US Department of Justice on January 30 appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore with the paedophile financier.
Andrew made the visits in his capacity as trade envoy in late 2010, conducting meetings and trade talks.
One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then-special advisor, Amir Patel.
Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew looped Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
The report to police was made by Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic.
He posted online today: “I have now reported Andrew to the @ThamesVP for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations.
"I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”
The messages from Andrew were sent after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.
Andrew previously claimed to Newsnight in 2019 he had cut off contact with the convicted paedophile in December 2010 during a visit to New York.
However, on February 9 2011, Andrew told Epstein he had visited a private equity firm the week before and “thought of you” as the financier, who was reportedly “looking for somewhere for money to go”.
Official government guidance underscores that the role of a trade envoy carries a duty of confidentiality regarding sensitive information.
“This may include sensitive, commercial, or political information shared about relevant markets/visits,” the guidance read.
“This duty of confidentiality will continue to apply after the expiry of their term of office. In addition, the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989 will apply.”
The former duke served as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.
Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links but has not directly responded to the latest allegations.