King Charles to embark on 15,000 miles of royal tours in 2026 after 'good news' on cancer treatment
Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, will visit the US and the Caribbean after only going on three short trips this year
King Charles will embark on a whirlwind 15,000 miles of tours in 2026 - as the monarch ramps up royal work after reducing his cancer treatment.
The longer trips to further flung locations are being facilitated after Charles was able to drastically reduce his schedule of cancer treatment.
Because of his need for weekly treatment, Charles made three trips in 2025: two to Italy and a third to Canada.
During his trip to the Vatican, he broke with centuries of strife to pray with Pope Leo.
Charles announced the good news on Friday with a recorded video message in support of a cancer charity.
The heartwarming message lead to a massive spike in people accessing screening for the deadly disease - granting hope that the King may save lives through his plea.
According to the Sun, Charles's first trip will be a major engagement to the United States - visiting in the 250th year since the American colonies declared independence from Britain in 1776.
The trip in April will see him meet with President Trump, whom he hosted at a grand banquet at Windsor Castle in September.
Later in the year, Charles will fly to Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean for the Commonwealth Heads of Government summit which is held biennially.