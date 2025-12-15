King Charles will embark on a whirlwind 15,000 miles of tours in 2026 - as the monarch ramps up royal work after reducing his cancer treatment.

Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, will visit the US and the Caribbean after only going on three short trips this year.

The longer trips to further flung locations are being facilitated after Charles was able to drastically reduce his schedule of cancer treatment.

Because of his need for weekly treatment, Charles made three trips in 2025: two to Italy and a third to Canada.

During his trip to the Vatican, he broke with centuries of strife to pray with Pope Leo.

