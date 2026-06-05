Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and Petty Officer Owen Green, died in the incident at Sourton Down, near Okehampton, on Wednesday.

King Charles pays tribute to the victims of the fatal Royal Navy helicopter crash during a ceremony for the presentation of New Colours to the 40, 42, 43 and 45 Commando Royal Marines, at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The King was left “profoundly shocked” by the fatal Royal Navy helicopter crash and said the service of those killed was “held in the highest regard”.

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Speaking publicly for the first time about the crash in Devon earlier this week as he presented new colours to Royal Marines Commando units during a Windsor Castle ceremony. He was making his first appearance since a National Audit Office report into the royal family’s residential property arrangements revealed the King foots the bill for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s accommodation in royal palaces despite them being non-working royals. It also found their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, received an undisclosed private income from subletting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate while paying a peppercorn rent for more than two decades. Charles, who flew helicopters with the Royal Navy in the 1970s, described himself as a “Junglie”, the affectionate nickname for the Royal Navy’s Commando Helicopter Force, during a speech to Royal Marines on parade and hundreds of veterans, families and friends. The King said: “I also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge with the greatest sadness the crash of a Royal Navy helicopter on Wednesday. “As a former Junglie pilot 845 Naval Air Squadron, I was profoundly shocked to hear this most tragic news. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and colleagues of those involved. “Their service is held in the highest regard, and they remain very much in our prayers.”

The scene in Sourton Down, near Okehampton in Devon, where a Royal Navy helicopter crashed in a field on Wednesday. Three members of the Royal Navy died in the crash. Picture: Alamy