King Charles pays tribute to three Navy personnel killed in Devon helicopter tragedy
Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and Petty Officer Owen Green, died in the incident at Sourton Down, near Okehampton, on Wednesday.
The King was left “profoundly shocked” by the fatal Royal Navy helicopter crash and said the service of those killed was “held in the highest regard”.
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Speaking publicly for the first time about the crash in Devon earlier this week as he presented new colours to Royal Marines Commando units during a Windsor Castle ceremony.
He was making his first appearance since a National Audit Office report into the royal family’s residential property arrangements revealed the King foots the bill for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s accommodation in royal palaces despite them being non-working royals.
It also found their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, received an undisclosed private income from subletting three cottages on his Royal Lodge estate while paying a peppercorn rent for more than two decades.
Charles, who flew helicopters with the Royal Navy in the 1970s, described himself as a “Junglie”, the affectionate nickname for the Royal Navy’s Commando Helicopter Force, during a speech to Royal Marines on parade and hundreds of veterans, families and friends.
The King said: “I also wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge with the greatest sadness the crash of a Royal Navy helicopter on Wednesday.
“As a former Junglie pilot 845 Naval Air Squadron, I was profoundly shocked to hear this most tragic news. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families, friends, and colleagues of those involved.
“Their service is held in the highest regard, and they remain very much in our prayers.”
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Before the event began a minute’s silence was held for the Royal Navy helicopter crash victims, Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and Petty Officer Owen Green, who all died in the incident at Sourton Down, near Okehampton, just before 4am on Wednesday.
Lieutenant Fisher was Britain’s only serving female commando.
Charles, who has written privately to the families of those killed in the crash, went on to say: “I know that this devastating incident would have affected every one of us here today. However, it is most heartening to see the representatives of some of our oldest and closest international allies and partners present on this very special occasion.
“I can only pray that these bonds of friendship, forged through shared ordeals based on shared ideas, continue in the years ahead.”
During the ceremony Charles made history by becoming the first monarch serving as Captain General Royal Marines to present colours to a Commando unit – with four receiving new banners during the event.
He touched the flags, made from silk damask with gold thread embroidery, of 40, 42, 43 and 45 Commando Royal Marines after they had been blessed by the Chaplain of the Fleet, the Rev Dr Mark Davidson.
Colours are ceremonial flags that traditionally served as rallying points in battle and today remain important symbols as they carry a military unit’s battle honours.
The King succeeded his father the Duke of Edinburgh as Captain General Royal Marines and it was Philip who last presented new colours to the Royal Marines 25 years ago.
Charles said: “These colours carry with them the memory of those who have gone before you, of those 74 gallant Royal Marines who have given their lives on active service since the last presentation of colours in 2001, and the responsibility you bear to those who will follow.
“They are not only symbols of honour and service, but also a reminder of the extraordinary legacy of which you are a part.”
He added: “Under their charge, may you continue to sustain the highest traditions of the Royal Marines; serving with courage, determination, guided always by integrity, united in excellence and self-discipline, and sustained by humility.”