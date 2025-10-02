The attack took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue as worshippers gathered to celebrate the holiest Jewish day of the year.

King Charles is leading tirbutes to victims of the Manchester synagogue attack. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

King Charles has been left “deeply shocked and saddened” by the attack on a Manchester synagogue that has left at least two dead and three critically injured.

Leading tributes, the King offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims of the “horrific” attack. The attack took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, as worshippers gathered to celebrate Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. The King said: “My wife and I have been deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services.” Prime Sir Keir Starmer said he was “absolutely shocked” by the attack in Manchester and “additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country”. Read more: LIVE: Two dead and three critical after Manchester synagogue stabbing, as terror suspect shot dead by police Read more: Two dead following attack on Manchester synagogue - as suspect shot dead by police

embers of the community comfort each other near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on October 2, 2025. Picture: Getty

Speaking before he flew back from Copenhagen to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on the incident, he said: “The attack in Manchester this morning is absolutely shocking, and all of our thoughts are with those affected. “I am on my way back to London. When I arrive, I will chair an emergency Cobra meeting. I’m already able to say that additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country, and we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe. “I’ve spoken to Mark Gardner of the CST [Community Security Trust], and Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester. Graham Stringer, the Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, where the synagogue is located, told LBC News he was “shocked” by the “dreadful situation. He said: "It is appalling what's happened in what is a multicultural, multiracial and very tolerant community. "I used to live around the corner, so I know it really well. "I'm shocked both as a human being and as the constituency MP." He added: "It's a dreadful situation." Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said he was “appalled” by the attack. In a statement, the Conservative shadow minister said: “This is a sickening attack on people at a synagogue on Middleton Road in Manchester – on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and the whole Jewish community here in the UK. “I know everyone will want to support the emergency services in their work. “I am appalled not only by this brutal attack, but also by the evil that lies behind it.” The leader of Manchester City Council has said Manchester “stands with our Jewish community at this darkest of moments”. In a statement, councillor Bev Craig said: “We are all horrified by this shocking and reprehensible attack on members of Manchester’s Jewish community, on their holiest day. “Our thoughts are with those who have been killed and seriously injured, their loved ones and with everyone who has been affected by this awful incident.“We have been supporting our local community throughout the morning and offer our full support and love. “We will be working with Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Combined Authority and our local communities in the hours ahead to offer support and reassurance.“Manchester stands with our Jewish community at this darkest of moments and will come together as a city.”

Armed police officers talk with members of the community near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation. Picture: Getty

The attack took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, as worshippers gathered to celebrate Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Police received a call from the public at 9.31 on Thursday to reports that a security guard had been stabbed outside the synagogue and a vehicle driven into pedestrians. Police declared PLATO (a marauding terrorist attack) and a major incident at 9.37am. Shots were fired by the force at 9.38am – killing the suspect.

Greater Manchester Police declared a "major incident" shortly after 9:30am. Picture: Getty