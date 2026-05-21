The King jammed out with a local ukulele ensemble on the final day of his Northern Ireland tour

King Charles III plays a ukulele while meeting members of the Loughries Men's Shed Ukulele Ensemble at Ards Allotments, near Strangford Lough in Newtownards, on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

King Charles strummed peacefully on a ukulele as he joined a local ukulele group for a musical interlude on the final day of his Northern Ireland tour.

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The King chose the unlikely spot of an allotment to strum the mini stringed instrument contentedly with the Loughries Men’s Shed Ukulele Ensemble in the town of Newtownards. The King looked perfectly at ease and kept up with the ensemble, as he held the ukulele almost in a style reminiscent of one of its best known players, George Formby. Charles and Camilla have spent the past three days touring Northern Ireland and they ended their stay in Conway Square where hundreds turned out to see them meet local craftspeople and retailers. Queen Camilla enjoyed a cone of freshly made vanilla ice cream from a mobile cart run by Michael Cafolla, whose business was started just over a 100 years ago by his Italian immigrant grandfather. Read more: Late Queen was ‘very keen’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had ‘prominent role’ promoting UK interests as trade envoy Read more: King Charles laughs off unfortunate moment seagull poos on his jacket during seaside trip

Queen Camilla enjoyed a cone of freshly made vanilla ice cream. Picture: PA

Charles and Camilla have spent the past three days touring Northern Ireland . Picture: PA

She took a wafer to dip into the vanilla flavoured treat and joked: “Can I stay here, can I stay and eat” and quipped the cone was her “lunch”. Mr Cafolla said afterwards: “We make a fresh batch of ice cream every morning. My grandfather Giuseppe would have whisked it by hand but now we use modern machinery. “The Queen told me she could stay here a bit longer. It’s amazing she came over and she really enjoyed it.” During his day in Co Down, Charles whipped up a stir when he helped mix a gluten-free chocolate cake at the Warehouse centre in Newtownards, a former pub repurposed as a volunteer-supported facility providing free food supplies and meals to people in need.

During his day in Co Down, Charles whipped up a stir when he helped mix a gluten-free chocolate cake. Picture: PA