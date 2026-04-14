King Charles and Queen Camilla will not meet Jeffrey Epstein survivors during their state visit to the United States next month.

Read More: Family of Virginia Giuffre call on King to meet them during US state visit

The historic visit, the King’s first visit to the US as monarch, will mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and herald the start of celebrations across the US.

The Prime Minister suggested in the Commons on Monday that the visit, from April 27-30, would build “bonds” after Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey voiced concerns about Charles being embarrassed by Mr Trump and called again for the trip to be cancelled.

Charles and Camilla’s four-day trip to the US at the end of the month comes amid a worsening UK-US relationship, more fractious than special, after verbal attacks by President Donald Trump on the British military, its Nato allies and Sir Keir Starmer.

Charles and Camilla will mark the milestone at a “block-party”.

The royal couple, who will begin their visit with a private tea hosted by the President and First Lady, will also commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that brought down New York’s Twin Towers.

There have been repeated calls by US congressman Ro Khanna and the family of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre for a meeting with the King and Queen, and the Mail on Sunday reported that the Queen had been approached by victims’ rights groups.

The legal implications of Charles and Camilla coming into contact with any survivors of paedophile financier Epstein, and the King’s constitutional position, make a meeting impossible while there are ongoing UK police investigations into matters related to Epstein.

The royal family has been dealing with the issue of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for years, disgraced by his association with Epstein and recently arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, over his connection with the paedophile, and released under investigation.

Andrew, stripped of his titles by his brother the King, has long faced separate accusations of having sex with Ms Giuffre three times, including when she was 17, and also during an orgy after being trafficked by the financier.

The former prince has denied the allegations.

A source said: “There is no deviation from the guidance that we’ve previously issued, that it will not be possible during this state visit for a meeting to take place of the kind that has been suggested.

“We fully understand and appreciate the survivors’ position, but can only reiterate that our position is clear that anything that could potentially impact on ongoing police inquiries and assessments and any potential legal action that could result from that would be to the detriment of the survivors themselves in their pursuit of justice.

“You’ll be aware of his majesty’s clear constitutional position, not least with regards to the judicial process, and even though the risk may be small that a meeting or any public comments could impact on those inquiries, or the proper course of the law, that is a risk that we simply can’t take, for the best interest for the survivors themselves.”

The Queen has been a long-term supporter of abused women and sexual violence survivors and during the state visit will engage with organisations advocating for survivors of domestic abuse.

The monarchy’s soft power diplomacy is its strongest weapon in support of the UK’s overseas interests, and there will be hopes that Charles and Camilla can help put the special relationship on a firmer footing.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “So, yes, we are close allies, we do disagree on things, but that doesn’t detract from the value that both sides get from this relationship and have done over many decades.”

The Prime Minister told the Commons in response to Sir Ed Davey’s comments: “The relationship between our two countries is very important on a number of levels, and often what the monarchy is able to do, through the bonds that they build, is reach through the decades in a situation like this.”

Highlights of the trip will include Charles acknowledging the challenges the UK and US face in only the second address to both houses of Congress by a British monarch, after Queen Elizabeth II delivered the first in September 1991.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The visit also recognises the challenges the United Kingdom, the United States, and our allies face across the world; this visit is a moment to reaffirm and renew our bilateral ties as we address those challenges together, in the UK’s national interest.”

Charles and Mr Trump will sit down for a bilateral meeting and Camilla and Melania Trump will carry out an engagement together, with the president hosting a state dinner in their honour.

The royal couple will also travel to Virginia to meet residents and community organisations and watch performances by Appalachian cultural groups and attend the 250th anniversary celebration “block party”.

At the end of the state visit, Charles will travel solo to Bermuda for a three-day royal visit – his first as King to a British Overseas Territory.

He will attend a range of events, from meeting youngsters taking part in a “living classroom” preserving local habitat, to touring a museum exhibition dedicated to the history of Bermuda “furthering his own understanding of its connection to the transatlantic slave trade,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.