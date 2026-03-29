A final decision on King Charles’s proposed visit to the US has been delayed, with concerns the trip could be dominated by questions over Jeffrey Epstein and the Duke of York.

The King is expected to travel to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, with palace officials said to be preparing for a three-day visit between 26 and 28 April, although it has not yet been confirmed.

The proposed trip has come under added pressure after calls in the US for the monarch to meet survivors of Epstein’s abuse.

Democratic congressman Ro Khanna said: “I think it would be good for the British monarchy to show that kind of introspection and transparency.”

But former palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter said such a move would be difficult.

“He can’t really meet them because that would imply that he thought his brother was guilty,” he said.

Several British police forces are also looking into sex trafficking allegations centring on Andrew and the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

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