A historic garden at Windsor Castle, which has been transformed according to the King’s vision and inspired by the planet Venus, is to open to visitors this summer.

Traced over eight years, Venus’s orbit creates a geometric floral pattern, sometimes referred to as the Pentagram of Venus or the Rose of Venus.

The space, which was first used as a garden in the 1820s during the reign of George IV, takes its new design from the petal-shaped orbit of Earth’s closest planetary neighbour in the solar system.

The newly renamed and redesigned Venus Garden, beneath the royal residence’s famous east facade, captures Charles’ passion for patterns in nature.

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The motif has inspired the layout of new perennial beds and evergreen hedge-lined pathways in the former East Terrace Garden, through which visitors will be able to wander as they explore the area in the Berkshire castle from July 16 to September 13.

Adam Scott, gardens and nursery manager at Windsor Castle, said: “This has been a significant project to reshape this historic garden for the future, reflecting His Majesty’s vision to create a space that will offer beauty, interest and biodiversity throughout the seasons and for generations to come.”

He added: “After around 18 months of careful transformation, we are delighted to open the Venus Garden to visitors this summer, marking the start of an important new chapter in the garden’s 200-year history.”

The site was once Charles II’s bowling green, and later Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert became interested in its planting, while the young Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret used it as an allotment during the Second World War.

The King’s father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, went on to simplify the layout into formal rose beds and by commissioning a central fountain.

Inspired by Charles, the space has been updated with an enhanced intricate planting scheme, offering year-round structure and long periods of blooms with mixed perennials and roses and 11,000 spring bulbs.

Wildflower meadows, dotted with trees and threaded with pathways, introduce softer, more naturalistic areas within the formal layout, creating a biodiverse haven for wildlife and insects reflecting the King’s longstanding commitment to sustainability.

Visitors to the castle’s terrace will also see new avenues of pear trees, topiary yew shrubs, bronze Hubert Le Sueur figure sculptures made for Charles I, from the Royal Collection, as well as large-scale marble, bronze and stone vases and other garden ornaments.