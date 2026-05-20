The King was given a “VIP” movie ticket when he joined passionate film fans running a community cinema in a Northern Ireland seaside resort.

Charles visited the town of Newcastle during his second day in Ulster, and toured the local attraction that has been staging screenings since 2009.

The cinema has become a focal point for the local community who live in the picturesque location that has Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland’s highest peak, as a dramatic backdrop.

When the King first arrived, he was given a cinema ticket from the box office to mark his visit printed with “VIP Guest”.