The King and I...at the cinema: Charles gets 'VIP' movie ticket for beloved seaside cinema
Charles visited the town of Newcastle in Ulster, and toured the local attraction that has been staging screenings since 2009.
The King was given a “VIP” movie ticket when he joined passionate film fans running a community cinema in a Northern Ireland seaside resort.
Listen to this article
Charles visited the town of Newcastle during his second day in Ulster, and toured the local attraction that has been staging screenings since 2009.
The cinema has become a focal point for the local community who live in the picturesque location that has Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland’s highest peak, as a dramatic backdrop.
When the King first arrived, he was given a cinema ticket from the box office to mark his visit printed with “VIP Guest”.
Read More: King Charles set for historic Ireland visit as Taoiseach hails stronger UK-Irish relations
Read More: King ‘wants a royal hip-hop lesson’ after being wowed by performance during surprise Belfast visit
Organisers allow the cinema to be used for a range of events alongside movie screenings: from stand-up comedy, to performances by community groups and martial arts activities.
They even hold KnitFlix nights where the audience is encouraged to knit, crochet or get crafting while watching a movie.