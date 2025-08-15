King to tell nation sacrifices of VJ Day heroes 'shall never be forgotten'. Picture: AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

By Henry Moore

King Charles has used his VJ Day address to vow that the service and sacrifice of Second World War heroes who fought and died in the Pacific and Far East will never be forgotten.

The King attended the 75th anniversary commemoration of VJ Day at the National Memorial Arboretum in 2020. Picture: Benjamin Wareing/ National Memorial Arboretum

Charles also significantly acknowledged the devastation caused by the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which led to Japan’s surrender, describing the “immense price” on its citizens as one “we pray no nation need ever pay again”. His reflection on the nuclear attacks, which paved the way for the end of the Second World War, comes at a time of increased concern about the global threat of nuclear conflict. In an audio message to the nation, realms and Commonwealth, the King spoke of the horrors faced by allied prisoners of war “who endured years of brutal captivity: the starvation, disease and cruelty that tested the very limits of human endurance”, and the “mental and physical scars” the war left on those who survived. And he vowed the service and sacrifice of VJ Day heroes “shall never be forgotten”, telling their families and the “sadly dwindling band of veterans”: “Please know that the courage and camaraderie displayed in humanity’s darkest hour is a flame that shall blaze for eternity – a beacon that honours our past and guides our future.”

A member of the Chinese Military Mission in London, passing through Piccadilly Circus, was carried shoulder high by crowds singing 'For He's A Jolly Good Fellow'. Picture: Getty

The King, in what is believed to be the most direct reference by a British monarch to the suffering in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, said it was right to pause and acknowledge the impact of the “war’s final act” on the people of the Japanese cities. “Innocent civilian populations of occupied territories faced grievous hardships, too,” he said in the broadcast released at 7.30am on Friday. “Their experience reminds us that war’s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life – a tragedy all-too vividly demonstrated by conflicts around the world today.

“On this landmark anniversary, we should also pause to acknowledge that in the war’s final act, an immense price was paid by the citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – a price we pray no nation need ever pay again.” He added: “But in recalling so much suffering, we must not lose sight of how great was the cause and how sweet the victory.” VJ Day on August 15 marks the anniversary of the end of the six-year-long war. Much of the celebration in 1945 focused on VE (Victory in Europe) Day in May, with those who served in the Far East labelled The Forgotten Army.

VJ day celebration in Kansas City, MO in 1945. Picture: Alamy