King Charles meets with Zelenskyy ahead of signing defence deal at Downing Street
King Charles has met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace in a show of solidarity.
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The Ukrainian leader is also meeting the Prime Minister at Downing Street to sign a new defence deal.
Number 10 says it will bring together the countries 'expertise' to manufacture and supply drones.
£500,000 will go towards a new AI centre in Kyiv.
Ukraine has warned the oil price rises caused by the Middle East crisis could result in a "windfall" for Russia's economy.
The rise in energy prices caused by the Middle East turmoil has benefited Vladimir Putin's Russia despite the sanctions imposed to stifle the flow of funds to his forces.
The US temporarily loosened sanctions preventing other countries buying Russian oil and petroleum which was already loaded on vessels at sea to try to ease the pressure on global supplies triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation against Gulf states.
The conflict could also constrain supplies of air defence missiles for Ukraine because of the surge in demand in the Middle East.