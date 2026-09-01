King Charles’ equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, is to step down from his role, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Lt Col Thompson will leave his role in the Royal Household and the Armed Forces at the end of the year, after 22 years of military service.

He plans to pursue a role in the private sector, the Palace said.

A Palace spokesperson added: "Their Majesties were of course aware of this plan in advance and I know they are most grateful to Jonny for his support over the past seven years and wish him all the best for the future."

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