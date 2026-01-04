King chats with public after Sandringham church service
People of all ages gathered by a rope fence to watch the royals walk to and from the Sunday morning service.
The King chatted to members of the public in the cold as he and the Queen attended a church service at Sandringham.
Charles peered down at a young child on a tricycle near St Mary Magdalene Church on his private Norfolk estate.
People of all ages gathered by a rope fence to watch the couple walk to and from the Sunday morning service, while the temperature hovered around 0C.
The King was greeted by Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams, rector of the Sandringham group of parishes, and they shook hands.
Charles wore a long tweed coat over a suit and tie and Camilla wore a long white coat, brown hat and scarf.
Both wore gloves and the Queen carried a small bouquet of white flowers and a black bag.
The King’s outing follows his appearance at the same church on Christmas Day, when he was joined by the Queen and other senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.
After the Christmas Day service, Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and their children chatted to crowds who lined their route back to Sandringham, with many wearing festive Santa hats, tinsel necklaces or reindeer antlers.
Kate chatted to dozens of the well-wishers for almost 20 minutes after most of the royal family had reached the house and was given armfuls of flowers, which were carried by police officers.
Missing from the outing was the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein proved his downfall and saw him stripped of his titles by his brother the King earlier this year.
His daughters spent Christmas with the King and other royals, rather than their father, with Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie and her spouse Jack Brooksbank joining the walk.
Also among the royals attending church on Christmas Day were the Princess Royal and husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall with their daughters, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their children.