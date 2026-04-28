The King has acknowledged victims of sexual abuse in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal highlighting in a speech to Congress the “collective strength” of the UK and US to support survivors.

Charles delivered an address to both houses on Capitol Hill telling the assembled politicians the partnership between the two nations is “more important today than it has ever been”.

And he said when Britain and America drew on their common values to come together: “This, I believe, is the special ingredient in our relationship”.

The attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a Washington media dinner on Saturday evening was condemned by the King who said “such acts of violence will never succeed.”

During his speech in the Hall of the House, whose public and press galleries were packed, the King spoke of the importance of Nato, the value of European partners and the need to reduce world conflicts, stemming the “beating of ploughshares into swords”, all priorities for Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.

With the Queen sitting nearby the King said: “Distinguished members of the 119th Congress, it is here in these very halls that this spirit of liberty and the promise of America’s Founders is present in every session and every vote cast.

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