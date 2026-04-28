King Charles nods to US and UK support for sex abuse survivors amid calls for royals to meet Epstein victims
Charles III used his speech to Congress to tacitly acknowledge Jeffrey Epstein's victims
The King has acknowledged victims of sexual abuse in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal highlighting in a speech to Congress the “collective strength” of the UK and US to support survivors.
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Charles delivered an address to both houses on Capitol Hill telling the assembled politicians the partnership between the two nations is “more important today than it has ever been”.
And he said when Britain and America drew on their common values to come together: “This, I believe, is the special ingredient in our relationship”.
The attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at a Washington media dinner on Saturday evening was condemned by the King who said “such acts of violence will never succeed.”
During his speech in the Hall of the House, whose public and press galleries were packed, the King spoke of the importance of Nato, the value of European partners and the need to reduce world conflicts, stemming the “beating of ploughshares into swords”, all priorities for Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.
With the Queen sitting nearby the King said: “Distinguished members of the 119th Congress, it is here in these very halls that this spirit of liberty and the promise of America’s Founders is present in every session and every vote cast.
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“Not by the will of one, but by the deliberation of many, representing the living mosaic of the United States.
“In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today.”
There have been repeated calls by the family of Virginia Giuffre, a victim of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, for a meeting with the King and Queen, but sources have previously said the couple will not meet them.
The legal implications of Charles and Camilla coming into contact with any survivors of paedophile financier Epstein, and the King’s constitutional position, make a meeting impossible while there are ongoing UK police investigations into matters related to Epstein.
Charles is midway through a four-day state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and he spoke about bonds between former enemies, the US and Britain.
“The Alliance that our two Nations have built over the centuries – and for which we are profoundly grateful to the American people – is truly unique,” said the King.
Addressing Mike Johnson, speaker of the House of Representatives, He went on to say: “That partnership, I believe Mr Speaker, is more important today than it has ever been.”