The King has urged delegates at the Cop31 climate summit to turn ambition into action, warning the need has never been “more urgent”.

World leaders are meeting in Antalya, Turkey, at the UN’s annual international conference to set out agreements on how to tackle climate change.

Charles, who spent decades campaigning on green issues, stressed that “our children and grandchildren” will judge us, not by the promises we made, but on what “we chose to do”.

The monarch said in a written message released on Wednesday: “As the world gathers for Cop31, I can only hope that this same spirit of partnership and common purpose can help inspire the collective action that our planet – and future generations – so urgently need.

“I therefore urge you, and all who join you in Antalya, to meet this moment not only with ambition, but with the determination to turn that ambition into action. This must be Cop31’s legacy.

“Our children and grandchildren will not judge us by the promises we made, but by what we chose to do.”

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