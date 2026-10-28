The monarch, dressed in sunglasses and a suit, played the cowbells and shook a pair of maracas as he threw himself into the festivities

King Charles III joins a Junkanoo parade during a visit to Parliament Square, Nassau, as part of the royal visit to The Bahamas. Picture date: Wednesday October 28, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The King showed off his dance moves as he joined a traditional parade in the Bahamas on the second day of his Caribbean tour.

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The King played the cowbells in the streets of Nassau as he enjoyed the sights and sounds of a Junkanoo: a traditional celebration of Bahamian culture, music and creativity. pic.twitter.com/WB47L2gvDh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 28, 2026

King Charles III joins a Junkanoo parade during a visit to Parliament Square, Nassau, as part of the royal visit to The Bahamas. Picture date: Wednesday October 28, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

King Charles III with a performer during the celebratory Junkanoo street parade during a visit to Parliament Square, Nassau, as part of the royal visit to The Bahamas. Picture date: Wednesday October 28, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

A few hours after arriving in the Bahamas on Tuesday, he acknowledged the “great suffering of the past” and confirmed Commonwealth leaders will discuss the legacy of slavery at a major summit he will open in Antigua next week. There was a small protest among the Parliament Square crowds with activists holding placards with the words “Pay us what you owe us”, a reference to reparations but they were quickly moved on by local police.

King Charles III watches a celebratory Junkanoo street parade . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

King Charles III meets members of the public during a visit to Parliament Square. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Charles was treated to a vibrant and colourful demonstration of Bahamas’ Junkanoo festival, normally held on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day with floats and dancers in elaborate costumes and head dresses parading though the streets. He watched them pass for a few minutes before being given the maracas in Bahama’s national colours and stepped into the parade gently swaying.

King Charles III, Patron of The Bahamas National Trust, walks along a wooden boardwalk through the mangrove ecosystem during a visit to Bonefish Pond National Park in New Providence. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Crowds lined crash barriers around the square and before dancing in the streets the King went to meet some of the well-wishers, shaking hands. The small group of protesters were from the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, and their chair Noelle Nicholls said the King was a symbol of slavery “atrocities”. “We are demanding an apology for those crimes, and reparations for the harm that was done. So we think it’s important to be present, so that amidst the pomp and pageantry of the celebrations, which are for some people a celebration, are for us also a sombre occasion, because this is the King returning in a way that has still not atoned for the sins of the past.” Charles went on to hold meetings with the Caribbean nation’s premier Philip Davis, who had joined him for a number of events during the day, and Dame Cynthia Pratt, Bahamas governor-general and his official representative in the country.

King Charles III inspects members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

King Charles III lays a wreath at the Flamingo Monument, in tribute to the four Bahamian Marines who lost their lives in the sinking of HMBS Flamingo on 10th May 1980. Picture: PA Images/Alamy