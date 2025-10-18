King made decision to axe Andrew after 'secret crisis talks' with Prince William
The former Duke of York announced he would be giving up his royal titles on Friday after a slew of scandals
Crunch talks between Prince William and the King led to Andrew having his royal titles stripped, sources have claimed.
But it was talks between King Charles and his heir which took place after it emerged Andrew had lied about curing ties with Epstein, which marked the "tipping point" for the Firm.
But it was talks between King Charles and his heir which took place after it emerged Andrew had lied about curing ties with Epstein, which marked the “tipping point” for the Firm.
According to reports in the Sun, Prince William pushed his father to banish Andrew for good following his most recent scandal.
Palace sources have confirmed Andrew will not be attending Christmas at Sandringham and will likely be banished from all future major royal events.
It comes after Andrew Lownie, author of "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," told LBC that William would have played a role in the decision to axe the former Duke.
Speaking to James Hanson on LBC News, Mr Lownie said: "It's surprising. Prince Andrew has gone very quickly, but I think the Palace realised they needed to get ahead of this story.
"I think I detect the hand of Prince William here, that they needed to take decisive action and they have."
On the wider ramifications of Andrew's scandals, Lownie was scathing in his assessment.
He told James: "I think he's done enormous damage and I think this is why they've had to move swiftly to cut him off. People have been talking about the biggest crisis since the Abdication [of Edward VIII] and I think there are hints of that."
A memoir by Andrew's late alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case, is also due to be published in the next few days.
In a statement, Andrew said the "continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."
He went on: "I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me."
He added that he "vigorously" denies the accusations made against him.
Virginia Giuffre’s family say the news "vindicates" their sister.
Ms Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts said his sister, who died in April, was a “truth teller from the beginning”.
He said: “We’ve shed a lot of happy and sad tears today. I think happy because in a lot of ways this vindicates Virginia.”Andrew will remain a prince, which he has been entitled to since birth.
He will also give up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
His ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will also relinquish her title and will just be known as Sarah Ferguson. Their daughters will continue to have the title of princess
The full statement released on Friday evening, Prince Andrew said: "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.
"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.
"I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.
"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further.
"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.
"As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."