The former Duke of York announced he would be giving up his royal titles on Friday after a slew of scandals

Prince Andrew and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave after the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Crunch talks between Prince William and the King led to Andrew having his royal titles stripped, sources have claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Duke of York announced he would be giving up his royal titles on Friday after a slew of scandals, including ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and dealings with an alleged spy for China. But it was talks between King Charles and his heir which took place after it emerged Andrew had lied about curing ties with Epstein, which marked the “tipping point” for the Firm. According to reports in the Sun, Prince William pushed his father to banish Andrew for good following his most recent scandal. Read more: Read in full: Prince Andrew's statement as he drops royal titles after becoming 'distraction' Read more: Prince Andrew gives up royal titles as accuser's family hails 'victory for Virginia'

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Provided

Palace sources have confirmed Andrew will not be attending Christmas at Sandringham and will likely be banished from all future major royal events. It comes after Andrew Lownie, author of "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York," told LBC that William would have played a role in the decision to axe the former Duke. Speaking to James Hanson on LBC News, Mr Lownie said: "It's surprising. Prince Andrew has gone very quickly, but I think the Palace realised they needed to get ahead of this story. "I think I detect the hand of Prince William here, that they needed to take decisive action and they have." On the wider ramifications of Andrew's scandals, Lownie was scathing in his assessment. He told James: "I think he's done enormous damage and I think this is why they've had to move swiftly to cut him off. People have been talking about the biggest crisis since the Abdication [of Edward VIII] and I think there are hints of that."

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles with immediate effect - including Duke of York. Picture: Alamy