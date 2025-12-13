The King “will be deeply touched” by the positive reaction to his message about his cancer recovery journey, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles announced in a video message on Friday that his cancer treatment is being reduced in the new year, adding the “good news” was down to early diagnosis, successful care and following “doctors’ orders”.

The head of state, who has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024, also urged millions to take up available screenings for the disease.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Saturday it has been “delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction”, and is “most grateful for the many kind comments we have received for the King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public.

“I know His Majesty will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated,” the spokesperson added.

“He will be particularly pleased at the way it has helped to shine a light on the benefits of cancer screening programmes.

“It has long been The King’s view that if some public good can come from sharing elements of his personal diagnosis and treatment journey, then it would be his pleasure and duty to do so.

“His thoughts and warmest wishes will remain with all those affected by cancer and those who care for them.”