The King spoke with several young people involved in a music creation session taking place on Wednesday morning as part of the new initiative.

By Ella Bennett

The King and Sir Elton John enjoyed a soundcheck performance by soulful pop singer Skye Newman ahead of her concert in central London.

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The pair were joined by Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and Apple’s executive chairman Tim Cook, as the 22-year-old singer performed her song Crawling. Charles looked focused during Newman’s show at the new Apple Music Hall in Battersea Power Station, while Sir Elton, next to him, tapped his feet to the song's beat. They both applauded at the end of the performance and appeared to be whispering a few words to one another. South London-born Newman is due to sing at Apple’s state-of-the-art live music venue on Wednesday evening, just over a week after Sir Elton took to the stage for its opening night. Read more: Meghan reflects on her 'entrepreneurial spirit' as she launches £195 hamper Read more: Andrew ‘accuses police of taking personal items’ in searches of his home

King Charles III aplauds along side singer-songwriter Elton John. Picture: Alamy

Before the show, Charles and Mr Cook met the first cohort in the new Creative Labs, a series of workshops organised by Apple and the King’s Trust to give young people the technology, resources, and practical skills they need to get into work. The King spoke with several young people involved in a music creation session taking place on Wednesday morning as part of the new initiative. Charles laughed heavily before applauding as rapper KP’s Out here/Grand song, which she created at the workshop, was played and said: “I’m a princess, so imma need my king.” The King also joked, “Oh, it’s beyond me”, as Apple Music’s Prophet Guillory, who was leading the workshop, tried to explain to him the functioning of the spatial audio technology used at the Music Hall.

David Furnish, Sir Elton John, King Charles III and Apple executive chairman Tim Cook. Picture: Alamy