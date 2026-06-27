The ceremony on Saturday morning marks the beginning of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament since its establishment in 1999

King Charles III speaks to a member of Royal Company of Archers, The King's Bodyguard Scotland, at the Ceremony of the Keys in the gardens of the Palace of Holyrood house last year. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The King and Queen are to attend the opening of the new Scottish Parliament, with the debating chamber playing host to pageantry and poetry readings.

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The ceremony on Saturday, which will be broadcast live from 11.30am, marks the beginning of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament since its establishment in 1999. The day will begin with the Crown of Scotland being escorted down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle, before being taken into Parliament alongside the Elizabeth Sword through a guard of honour made up of young people. Following the arrival of Charles and Camilla in the debating chamber, the ceremony will begin with a fanfare performed by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland brass ensemble. The mace, Crown and sword will be carried into the chamber in a procession featuring three Team Scotland athletes preparing to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer. Read more: Home Secretary to expand asylum system to allow communities to sponsor refugees to come to Britain Read more: 'I won't be intimidated': Migration minister hits back after Home Secretary demands he is sacked

King Charles III during a visit to Campbeltown Farmers' Market at Campbeltown Heritage Centre, as part of his trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week in December 2025. Picture: Alamy

The mace will be carried in by Robert White, an administrator at the Parliament, while boxer Nicholas Devlin will carry the Elizabeth Sword, accompanied by para track athlete Joanna Robertson and Beth Riva, who is competing in bowls. The Officers of Arms will be joined by young people from a range of organisations, including the Scottish Youth Parliament, RNIB Scotland, and the Young Women’s Movement. The Crown of Scotland will be carried in by the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon, escorted by the Lord Lyon King of Arms. Presiding Officer Kenneth Gibson will then give his opening remarks, before Charles himself addresses the chamber to formally open the parliamentary session. First Minister John Swinney will respond to the King’s address. The Parliament’s piper, MSP Stuart McMillan, will bring the event to a close with a performance in the members’ garden of Bonnie Dundee and a Hundred Pipers.Following the ceremony, the King and Queen will meet local heroes nominated by MSPs for their “extraordinary contribution” to local communities. Caitlin Davis, 20, is part of the guard of honour for the Crown during the ceremony. Currently a PE student at the University of Edinburgh, she has been helping to promote sport among young people as part of a Sportscotland panel.

First Minister John Swinney will respond to the King’s address. Picture: Alamy