King to formally open seventh session of Scottish Parliament
The ceremony on Saturday morning marks the beginning of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament since its establishment in 1999
The King and Queen are to attend the opening of the new Scottish Parliament, with the debating chamber playing host to pageantry and poetry readings.
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The ceremony on Saturday, which will be broadcast live from 11.30am, marks the beginning of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament since its establishment in 1999.
The day will begin with the Crown of Scotland being escorted down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle, before being taken into Parliament alongside the Elizabeth Sword through a guard of honour made up of young people.
Following the arrival of Charles and Camilla in the debating chamber, the ceremony will begin with a fanfare performed by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland brass ensemble.
The mace, Crown and sword will be carried into the chamber in a procession featuring three Team Scotland athletes preparing to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.
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The mace will be carried in by Robert White, an administrator at the Parliament, while boxer Nicholas Devlin will carry the Elizabeth Sword, accompanied by para track athlete Joanna Robertson and Beth Riva, who is competing in bowls.
The Officers of Arms will be joined by young people from a range of organisations, including the Scottish Youth Parliament, RNIB Scotland, and the Young Women’s Movement.
The Crown of Scotland will be carried in by the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon, escorted by the Lord Lyon King of Arms.
Presiding Officer Kenneth Gibson will then give his opening remarks, before Charles himself addresses the chamber to formally open the parliamentary session.
First Minister John Swinney will respond to the King’s address.
The Parliament’s piper, MSP Stuart McMillan, will bring the event to a close with a performance in the members’ garden of Bonnie Dundee and a Hundred Pipers.Following the ceremony, the King and Queen will meet local heroes nominated by MSPs for their “extraordinary contribution” to local communities.
Caitlin Davis, 20, is part of the guard of honour for the Crown during the ceremony.
Currently a PE student at the University of Edinburgh, she has been helping to promote sport among young people as part of a Sportscotland panel.
Ms Davis, who is from Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire, said getting young people involved in team sports like football can sometimes be a challenge, but the rewards are enormous.
She said: “I just think team sports have so much to offer young people – like learning how to communicate and just how to let loose.“I’m just so lucky now because this summer is rife with sport in so many different ways.
“To be able to come to an amazing event like this from a sports lens is so cool.”
She said her role in the guard of honour has “lots of responsibility”, but will be exciting.
“It’s going to be incredible to be a part of it, I’m looking forward to it.”
The ceremony will also feature a number of musical performances, as two of Scotland’s cultural organisations mark their anniversaries.
The National Youth Choir of Scotland is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and members of its Edinburgh regional choir and BSL youth choir will perform Sarah Quartel’s The Beat Of A Different Drum.
The National Theatre of Scotland, which is marking its 20th anniversary, will present As Others See Us, written and directed by Martin O’Connor.
This will incorporate a poem to celebrate the theatre’s 20th anniversary, and an excerpt from its production Through The Shortbread Tin performed by members of The Lyceum Youth Theatre.
There will also be poetry performances, with Scotland’s Makar Pàdraig MacAoidh delivering a poem in Gaelic called Let This Hall Be Full Of Noises.
Harpist Rachel Groves and vocalist Ellie Beaton, who are the current and previous winners of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year, will perform Robert Burns’s Ae Fond Kiss.