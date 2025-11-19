The project was inspired by the King who chatted to representatives from food retailers and manufacturers, including executives from leading High Street supermarkets and gastro ready-meal maker Charlie Bigham

King Charles III arrives at Fortnum & Mason in London to mark the second anniversary of the Coronation Food Project. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King has celebrated the second anniversary of an ambitious initiative to redistribute food going to waste by telling those involved there is “more to do”.

Charles joined charities, businesses and supporters behind the Coronation Food Project, at London's landmark retailer Fortnum & Mason, to reflect on the scheme which has delivered almost 5,000 tonnes to communities in need. The project was inspired by the King who chatted to representatives from food retailers and manufacturers, including executives from leading High Street supermarkets and gastro ready-meal maker Charlie Bigham. After the guests posed for a group photograph, the King told them "there's still a bit more to do" and joked about whether anyone was listening to him and was reassured that they were. Mr Bigham, whose company has been donating surplus food to a number of charities for many years, has been part of the project since it was launched in 2023.

King Charles III (left) with Charlie Bigham as he joins chief executives and senior leaders from Alliance Food Sourcing at Fortnum and Mason. Picture: Alamy

He said: "The easiest thing to do with waste in businesses like ours is you go and chuck your waste in a skip. "Doesn't go to landfill, nobody does that any more thank goodness, and it goes off usually to anaerobic digestion and we all say, 'isn't that marvellous, our food waste is going to anaerobic digestion' and I say, 'no, it's not marvellous at all, that's good food that could be eaten by hungry people'. "And I think that's what this project is trying to get to." The project works in three key areas with its main partners, food redistribution charities FareShare and the Felix Project, the Institute of Grocery Distribution and the King Charles III Charitable Fund. It aims to save surplus food and is working to expand its network of Coronation Food Hubs in Liverpool, Birmingham and south London to 10 in the coming years.

King Charles III shares a joke with Dame Louise Casey as he joins chief executives and senior leaders from Alliance Food Sourcing at Fortnum and Mason. Picture: Alamy