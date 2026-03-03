The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK for the US in 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be offered the Royal Lodge home. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

King Charles is reportedly considering handing an olive branch to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by offering them Royal Lodge as a residence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The property has been vacant since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was exiled at the beginning of February, and asked to move into Wood Farm in Sandringham. The monarch is now believed to be keen to move on from the rift with Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, after the couple left the Royal Family to start a new life in the US in 2020. Royal commentator Rob Shuter quoted a source as saying: "This would be the ultimate olive branch. Charles wants unity. Read more: Bend it like Meghan! Duchess beats Harry in football shoot-out at refugee camp Read more: Police investigating Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finish searches of Royal Lodge

An aerial view of Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate. Picture: Shutterstock

Unmarked police vehicles arriving at the gates to Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park at the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Picture: Alamy

"Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open." Shuter claimed that the King is ready to let go of past tensions with his son, but according to sources Royal Lodge has been described as expensive to maintain and in need of repairs. Andrew had resided at Royal Lodge since 2004 with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson before he was asked to leave amid the fallout linked to his relationship to Jeffrey Epstein. The former prince was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office last month.

King Charles is said to be considering offering the olive branch to Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty