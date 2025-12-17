King meets Huntingdon train attack hero during special Buckingham Palace reception
Charles was pictured shaking hands with Sam Zitouni during the reception in London
The King has met Huntingdon train hero Samir Zitouni at a Buckingham Palace reception who was seriously injured protecting passengers during the attack.
Charles was pictured shaking hands with Mr Zitouni, known as Sam to friends, during the reception in London which he attended with his wife Eleni Sakkoulei on Wednesday.
The reception was for members of the public and railway staff who showed bravery in the face of the attack on November 1.
During the event, the King was also pictured meeting LNER train driver Andrew Johnson, who previously served in the Royal Navy, and his partner Abbie Northfield.
Samir Zitouni, who is 48 and known to many as Sam, worked at LNER for over 20 years as a Customer Experience Host.
Mr Zitouni was injured while trying to protect passengers during the mass stabbing on Saturday's 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross. He remains in a critical but stable condition.
After Sam's heroics, David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said: "In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.
"His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family.
"We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery."
Anthony Williams, 32, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the Huntingdon incident.
He is also charged with possession of a bladed article on November 1, and several other offences in the hours preceding the attack on the train.
He remains in custody pending further court hearings scheduled for next year.