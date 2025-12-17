The King has met Huntingdon train hero Samir Zitouni at a Buckingham Palace reception who was seriously injured protecting passengers during the attack.

Charles was pictured shaking hands with Mr Zitouni, known as Sam to friends, during the reception in London which he attended with his wife Eleni Sakkoulei on Wednesday.

The reception was for members of the public and railway staff who showed bravery in the face of the attack on November 1.

During the event, the King was also pictured meeting LNER train driver Andrew Johnson, who previously served in the Royal Navy, and his partner Abbie Northfield.

Samir Zitouni, who is 48 and known to many as Sam, worked at LNER for over 20 years as a Customer Experience Host.

Mr Zitouni was injured while trying to protect passengers during the mass stabbing on Saturday's 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King's Cross. He remains in a critical but stable condition.