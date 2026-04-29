There’s been something genuinely fascinating about the way His Majesty has handled this visit to the United States.

It hasn’t felt overly staged or stiff, as these tours sometimes can. Instead, it’s come across as surprisingly natural, and that, more than anything, seems to have landed with the Americans.

From the beginning, there’s been a sense that this visit carries real weight. Not just politically, but culturally. The King isn’t there to negotiate, but he is there to represent something deeper - continuity, shared history, and, increasingly, a kind of modern, more relatable monarchy. And that’s exactly where he’s found his stride.

He’s leaned into humour in a way that feels instinctive rather than rehearsed. There have been moments of lightness - small jokes, a touch of self-awareness - and you can see how that cuts through. American audiences don’t always seem to warm to heavy formality, and he seems to understand that. He’s met them halfway, and in my opinion, it’s worked.

The speech to Congress was the standout moment. Ten or so standing ovations - and not just politely timed ones at the end, but several coming before he’d even finished. It felt like the room wasn’t just listening, but actively engaging with him. And it wasn't just a few seconds of clapping - at some points it was minutes long of continuous clapping where the King seemed sweetly overwhelmed by the support.

And the speech itself was strong, confident, but not overbearing. He managed to reference the long history between the UK and the US without getting bogged down in it, instead bringing it forward into the present. Climate, cooperation, shared values - all there, but delivered in a way that felt accessible. He also didn’t shy away from acknowledging more difficult realities, referencing moments of trauma felt on both sides of the Atlantic - including the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump - while maintaining a careful and measured tone.

Where ongoing and sensitive matters are concerned, particularly those tied up in legal processes, such as the Epstein Survivors, who are calling for him to meet with them, there’s an understanding that the role simply doesn’t allow for direct involvement, however strong personal sympathies may be. That balance - between compassion and constitutional restraint - is not always widely understood, but it is nonetheless carefully observed. In any case, it didn’t feel like he was speaking down to anyone, more that he was bringing people into the conversation.

The state dinner added another layer to it all. These events can sometimes feel a bit frozen in time, but this one, by all accounts, had a different tone. There was still the expected grandeur, of course, but also a sense of ease. His remarks struck that same balance, joking about his son, Prince William and himself- warm, lightly humorous, and just informal enough to make the room feel comfortable. It’s a difficult line to walk, but he seems to have developed a real feel for it.

What’s particularly interesting is how he handles the unexpected - and that’s where experience really shows. Encounters with figures like Donald Trump haven’t always been straightforward. Whether it was the slightly surreal moment when Trump remarked that his mother had a “crush” on him, or other off-the-cuff comments, like a longer-than-needed handshake, the King has consistently managed to stay composed, respecting the American President and charming him and his Government as well. There’s no visible awkwardness, no overreaction - just a kind of quiet, controlled confidence, often with a flicker of humour underneath.

That ability to absorb those moments without letting them derail the wider picture feels key. It’s part of why this visit, in my opinion, is working so far. Nothing has felt forced, even when situations could easily have become uncomfortable.

In a way, he’s achieved something that formal diplomacy often can’t. He’s made the relationship feel personal again. Less about governments and more about people - about shared instincts, humour, and understanding.

And perhaps that’s the most notable shift. This is a King who feels increasingly at ease in the role, not just performing it, but shaping it in real time. For a younger audience especially, there’s something engaging about that - it feels less distant, more human, and, ultimately, more effective.

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Lydia Alty is a Royal Reporter and YouTuber.

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