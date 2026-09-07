Charles carried out engagements on 164 days during the past 12 months, despite continuing to receive treatment for cancer

The King has rarely been out of the public eye during his fourth year as monarch, thanks to a brisk and busy schedule, analysis shows. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The King has rarely been out of the public eye during his fourth year as monarch, thanks to a brisk and busy schedule, analysis shows.

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Charles carried out engagements on 164 days during the past 12 months, down slightly from 176 in the previous year but up on both the first year of his reign (161) and the second (133). Besides travelling across the country, the King has met the Pope, had two encounters with US President Donald Trump and seen another change of UK prime minister. He has done all this while continuing to receive treatment for cancer, suggesting Charles has no intention of easing up at the age of 77. Read More: Harry and Meghan are back in Britain but not as Royals - Charles insists couple still remain private citizens Read More: Angela Rayner scraps Labour's councils shake-up after legal advice

The past year also saw Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh all carry out more days of engagements than in the preceding 12 months, pointing to a co-ordinated effort by senior royals to step up activity. The figures have been compiled by the Press Association using the Court Circular, which is the official record of the royal family’s engagements. September 8 marks the anniversary of the death in 2022 of Elizabeth II, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years. It was the moment her son and heir Charles became King, and the date will remain a poignant occasion for the head of state. The fourth year of Charles’s reign saw him visit places as far apart as the Eden Project in Cornwall, Grimsby Town Football Club in Lincolnshire and Ards Allotments in County Down. In East Sussex he walked part of the renamed and expanded King Charles III England Coast Path; at Taff’s Well near Cardiff he took the controls of a tram-train; and at Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders he kicked off a game of the traditional street sport of hand ba’. He even appeared to make a journey in the Doctor Who Tardis, stepping out of the time machine during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Charles did not undertake quite as many international engagements as in his third year, when he travelled to Australia, Canada, Italy, Poland and Samoa. The main foreign trip of the King’s fourth year was a state visit to the United States, followed by a tour to Bermuda, in late April and early May 2026, when he delivered a well-received speech to the US Congress that celebrated Anglo-American relations. It was only the second time in history that a reigning British monarch has addressed Congress, while Charles’s trip to Bermuda was his first royal visit as sovereign to a British Overseas Territory. While in the US, the King was greeted by President Trump – an encounter that came just seven months after the two met at Windsor Castle in September.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (right) bid farewell to King Charles III and Queen Camilla in outside the White House in Washington DC, on day four of the state visit to the US. Picture: Samir Hussein/PA Wire

Nearer to home, Charles made a two-day state visit to the Vatican in October 2025, during which he met Pope Leo XIV and attended a service in the Sistine Chapel. A day with engagements is classed as one where the monarch is recorded on the Court Circular as undertaking at least one visit, meeting or function in an official capacity. Days where he carried out other, non-official events, such as attending church in a private capacity, have not been counted. Using the same criteria, the Court Circular shows the Queen carried out engagements on 114 days during the fourth year of her husband’s reign, more than in each of the previous three years (104 in 2022-23, 107 in 2023-24 and 104 in 2024-25). Camilla accompanied her husband on his overseas trips to the US and the Vatican as well many of his visits in the UK, besides travelling for solo engagements to places including the set of Disney’s TV drama Rivals in Bristol, the Pooh Sticks Bridge in Hartfield in East Sussex, and Spellow Library in Liverpool.

French President Emmanuel Macron, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, view the Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition at the British Museum in London. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire