Rabbi Daniel Walker and King Charles III during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

King Charles is visiting Manchester to show solidarity with those affected by the deadly attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

During the visit, His Majesty will meet members of the congregation, including some of those who were present during the 2 October attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Two people, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, were killed and three others were seriously injured when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove a car into a security guard before stabbing a congregant and attempting to force his way into the synagogue. Armed police responded within minutes, and Al-Shamie was shot dead at the scene.

Britain's King Charles III meets members of the community during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall. Picture: Getty

King Charles wore a kippah while meeting members of the community. Picture: PA

The King’s visit aims to offer comfort and reassurance to the Jewish community in the aftermath of the shocking attack, which has been widely condemned as an act of terror. Charles spent a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, alongside Rabbi Daniel Walker, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects. He shook hands with members of the congregation, some of who were present during the fatal attack.

King Charles III during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. Picture: Getty

Charles appeared in a grey suit. The monarch previously said he and Queen Camilla were left "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack "especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community".

Rabbi Daniel Walker and King Charles III together. Picture: Getty