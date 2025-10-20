King visits scene of Manchester synagogue attack in first official engagement since Andrew relinquished titles
The King’s visit aims to offer comfort and reassurance to the Jewish community
King Charles is visiting Manchester to show solidarity with those affected by the deadly attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.
During the visit, His Majesty will meet members of the congregation, including some of those who were present during the 2 October attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Two people, Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, were killed and three others were seriously injured when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, drove a car into a security guard before stabbing a congregant and attempting to force his way into the synagogue.
Armed police responded within minutes, and Al-Shamie was shot dead at the scene.
Charles spent a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, alongside Rabbi Daniel Walker, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.
He shook hands with members of the congregation, some of who were present during the fatal attack.
Charles appeared in a grey suit.
The monarch previously said he and Queen Camilla were left "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack "especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community".
His Majesty said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services."
This is his first appearance at an official engagement since Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish his titles left the monarch’s brother under intense public scrutiny.
Andrew attempted to draw a line after years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virgina Guiffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours on Friday ahead of the publication of Ms Guiffre’s posthumous memoirs.
The prince vehemently denies the allegations.
Andrew also faces the prospect of the Metropolitan Police looking into newspaper claims he passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.