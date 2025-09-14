Buckingham Palace officials are reported to be dismayed about the Mandelson scandal overshadowing the visit of the US President next week.

The Prince of Wales and Donald Trump inspecting the Guard of Honour during the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, London on day one of US president's three day state visit to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

King Charles has complained that the sacking of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador has overshadowed the visit of President Trump next week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Labour peer was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer over his links to notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein last week -before the historic second state visit from Donald Trump beginning on Wednesday. The King is said to have complained that the scandal is a "distraction" from the diplomatic showpiece. Palace officials are reported to be "dismayed" that the row has blown up at the time it has. The King is set to host the US president after being asked to extend the invitation by Sir Keir Starmer in February in a bid to launch a charm offensive upon Trump to lower tariffs on the UK. Read More: Mandelson ‘economical with the truth’ about links to Epstein in Downing Street vetting interview Read More: ‘There is light at the end of the tunnel’, Prince Harry says on Ukraine trip

The King is set to host the US president after being asked to extend the invitation by Sir Keir Starmer in February in a bid to launch a charm offensive upon Trump to lower tariffs on the UK. Picture: Alamy