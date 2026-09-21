King must pay higher council tax, MSP warns over Balmoral Castle
The letter comes after Aberdeenshire Council introduced a 200 per cent premium on second homes in the area in September this year
An SNP MSP has written to the King “seeking clarity” on whether he will be paying higher rates of council tax on royal properties in Scotland.
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Aberdeen Central MSP Jack Middleton said he had written to Charles “in good faith” with regard to the payment for both Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
The letter comes after Aberdeenshire Council introduced a 200 per cent premium on second homes in the area in September this year – meaning property owners pay 300 per cent of the council tax rate.
That was introduced at the start of September, while Mr Middleton noted that Edinburgh City Council is to charge a council tax premium of 300 per cent on second homes.
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Councils were permitted to increase council tax charges for second homes to help with Scotland’s “housing emergency” Mr Middleton said, adding the policy was brought in to “increase housing availability and prioritise homes for living in rather than occasional use”.
The MSP told the King: “From September 1 2026, Aberdeenshire Council has introduced a 200 per cent council tax premium on second homes. This means that Balmoral Castle, one of your multiple homes away from your permanent residence at Clarence House, should be charged three times the standard rate of council tax.
“On top of this, The City of Edinburgh Council will introduce a 300 per cent Council Tax premium on second homes. Holyroodhouse should therefore soon be charged four times the standard rate.”
The MSP said he would be “hugely grateful” if the King could confirm if the higher rate is being paid for the properties.
He also asked Charles if he had responded to a Scottish Government consultation on plans to introduce a so-called “mansion tax” north of the border.
This will see two new council tax bands created for properties worth over £1 million – with Mr Middleton saying that Balmoral is valued at around “£50 million” while Holyroodhouse is “valued closer to £60 million”.
Mr Middleton asked the King if he had “had the opportunity to contribute to the consultation” on this before it closed on August 24.
Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.