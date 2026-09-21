The letter comes after Aberdeenshire Council introduced a 200 per cent premium on second homes in the area in September this year

By Rebecca Henrys

An SNP MSP has written to the King “seeking clarity” on whether he will be paying higher rates of council tax on royal properties in Scotland.

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Aberdeen Central MSP Jack Middleton said he had written to Charles “in good faith” with regard to the payment for both Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh The letter comes after Aberdeenshire Council introduced a 200 per cent premium on second homes in the area in September this year – meaning property owners pay 300 per cent of the council tax rate. That was introduced at the start of September, while Mr Middleton noted that Edinburgh City Council is to charge a council tax premium of 300 per cent on second homes. Read more: Chancellor’s headroom ‘to halve because of Iran war inflation and weak growth’ Read more: Earl Spencer backs Harry in Sussexes' taxpayer-funded security row

Aberdeen Central MSP Jack Middleton said he had written to Charles “in good faith” with regards to the payment for both Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

Councils were permitted to increase council tax charges for second homes to help with Scotland’s “housing emergency” Mr Middleton said, adding the policy was brought in to “increase housing availability and prioritise homes for living in rather than occasional use”. The MSP told the King: “From September 1 2026, Aberdeenshire Council has introduced a 200 per cent council tax premium on second homes. This means that Balmoral Castle, one of your multiple homes away from your permanent residence at Clarence House, should be charged three times the standard rate of council tax. “On top of this, The City of Edinburgh Council will introduce a 300 per cent Council Tax premium on second homes. Holyroodhouse should therefore soon be charged four times the standard rate.”