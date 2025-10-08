The documentary, which has the working title Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, will feature Charles’ own reflections on his lifelong commitment to promoting a sustainable world

King Charles Charles warned it has never been more important for the world to focus its efforts on protecting the planet. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

The King’s lifelong battle to bring nature and humanity into harmony is to be chronicled in a new Prime Video documentary, with the monarch saying it is his “fondest hope” it will encourage a new audience to embrace his environmental philosophy.

As further details were released about the streaming giant’s upcoming film, Charles warned it has never been more important for the world to focus its efforts on protecting the planet. The documentary, which has the working title Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, will feature Charles’ own reflections on his lifelong commitment to promoting a sustainable world and is being billed as an uplifting tale of the power of “hope and resilience”.

The King said, in words released to mark the occasion, that he had spent most of life encouraging people to work with, rather than against, nature. Picture: Getty

Produced by Passion Planet in collaboration with the monarch’s charity The King’s Foundation for Amazon MGM Studios, it will launch exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide early next year. A new photograph of the King was released to mark the official announcement. It showed Charles, in a light suit and colourful pink patterned tie, resting his hands on his shepherd’s crook walking stick, while surrounded by summer greenery in the arboretum at Highgrove Gardens, Gloucestershire, during filming. The King said, in words released to mark the occasion, that he had spent most of life encouraging people to work with, rather than against, nature. “Nature is our sustainer – we are a part of Nature. Therefore, what we do to her, we do to ourselves,” he said. “For much of my life I have sought to promote and encourage ways we can work with, rather than against Nature. In other words, to restore balance to our planet which is under such stress. “This film will, I hope, demonstrate just some of the remarkable work being done around the world to put Harmony into practice, from the forests of Guyana to sustainable communities in India – and, closer to home, through the work of my King’s Foundation at Dumfries House and Highgrove. “Never has it been more important for the world to make a concerted effort to protect and prioritise our planet, and to restore our relationship with it.”

The documentary will explore the origins, evolution and scientific foundations of the King’s “Harmony” philosophy,. Picture: Getty

The King added: “It is therefore my fondest hope that this film may encourage a new audience to learn about the philosophy of Harmony – and perhaps inspire the same sense of determination it has given me to help build a more sustainable future.” The documentary will explore the origins, evolution and scientific foundations of the King’s “Harmony” philosophy, which he set out in his 2010 book Harmony: A New Way of Looking At Our World. It will show how The King’s Foundation, which has its headquarters in Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, has embraced this approach through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills. The documentary’s director Nicolas Brown said the story was one of “hope and resilience”. “Remarkably few people around the world know the full depth of the King’s lifelong battle to bring nature and humanity into harmony,” Brown said. “Even today, His Majesty’s work with The King’s Foundation is transforming the world in so many inspiring ways. “This is a story of hope and resilience. People who watch this film will leave feeling uplifted and motivated. “The King’s philosophy offers something for everyone. Mostly, he shows us the power of resilience – and how following your intuition can transform the world.” Courtenay Valenti, head of film for Amazon MGM Studios, said: “We believe this collaboration, championed by Amazon MGM.

Charles’s son the Duke of Sussex famously signed a deal with Amazon’s rival Netflix. Picture: Getty