James, 18, will study for a rural land and property management degree at the university in Cirencester

The King’s nephew James, Earl of Wessex will attend the Royal Agricultural University. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The King’s nephew the Earl of Wessex will attend the Royal Agricultural University after achieving the grades needed for his chosen course.

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James, 18, will study for a rural land and property management degree at the university in Cirencester after joining thousands of teenagers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland who received their A-level results. The total number of A-level entries has topped 900,000 for the first time, with the population of 18-year-olds increasing this year. James’s grades and the subjects he studied at the private Radley College in Oxfordshire have not been disclosed.

James, Earl of Wessex, (c) with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy