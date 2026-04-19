The King will be the Royal Patron of a new charity commemorating the late Queen ahead of her 100th birthday.

Money will also help offer access to the skills and training required to put on local events.

The Government is making a one-off £40 million endowment to start the projects that could include developing underused buildings, green spaces and neighbourhood hubs in UK communities.

It is one of three projects honouring Elizabeth II’s legacy that are being formally unveiled on Tuesday, her birthday.

The independent Queen Elizabeth Trust will offer grants for UK communities to develop and regenerate shared spaces.

Sir Damon Buffini, chair of the Queen Elizabeth Trust, said in a statement: “I’m honoured and excited to have been chosen as the founding Chair of the Queen Elizabeth Trust to help guide its direction from the start.

“This is a real chance to support communities across the United Kingdom and bring shared spaces back to life: places where people of all ages and backgrounds can meet, connect, and belong.

“As an organisation, we’re ambitious about what we can achieve, and our goal is to significantly increase our impact by attracting support from others. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves, listening and learning from communities, and seeing what we can make happen.”

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee spent two years engaging with groups across the UK to form the charity.

Lord Janvrin, chair of the committee, said: “I hope this new charity will encourage people to remember the life and service of the late Queen by recognising the importance she attached to strengthening that sense of engagement and belonging amongst local communities.”

The other two projects commemorating the late Queen are the National Memorial landmark and gardens in St James’s Park, and the Digital Memorial tribute to her life and service.

Further details are to be announced on Tuesday.