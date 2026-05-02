The announcement comes on the King's final day in Bermuda

King Charles III, pictured in the garden of Government House in Hamilton in Bermuda, will end his visit by officially launching the UK Space Agency’s (UKSA) Project Nova. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The King will end his visit to Bermuda by officially launching the UK Space Agency’s (UKSA) Project Nova to help track space debris.

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Charles will visit the site of a new UKSA observatory on the island to hear about the initiative to oversee the installation of a global network of telescopes, across five sites, to help track old satellites, rocket stages, and other objects. During his final day in Bermuda the King will also open the new Great Bay Coast Guard Station where he will hear about the Royal Bermuda Regiment’s Coast Guard’s critical work in protecting the island’s territorial waters and safeguarding its marine environment. He will view two new pieces of technology being used by the regiment – unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Read more: King shown slavery artefacts as he visits Bermuda to celebrate island's culture Read more: Peter Kay bundled off stage as gig evacuated mid-show due to suspicious bag in arena

The King's visit to Bermuda comes after a goodbye from President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump following a royal visit to the White House. Picture: Alamy