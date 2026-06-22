Andy Burnham is on his way to Westminster following the news of Sir Keir Starmer's resignation

Andy Burnham thanked Starmer for a 'huge service to our country'. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham has announced that he will "put myself forward" following the resignation of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

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Andy Burnham is heading to Westminster after Starmer's resignation. Picture: Reuters

Following the news of Starmer's resignation, Mr Burnham arrived at the train station in Manchester, carrying a small suitcase and flanked by police officers. In response to questions regarding the Labour leadership contest, the MP for Makerfield simply responded: "Thank you, everyone". Mr Burnham paid tribute to Starmer's "huge service to our country" and thanked him for his "leadership and dedication during such a challenging period".

Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period.



His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will… — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 22, 2026