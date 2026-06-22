'King of the North marches on Westminster': PM-in-waiting Andy Burnham takes train to London as he announces plan to stand for Labour leadership
Andy Burnham is on his way to Westminster following the news of Sir Keir Starmer's resignation
Andy Burnham has announced that he will "put myself forward" following the resignation of prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
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Andy Burnham is heading towards Westminster in a bid for leadership as the Labour party prepares to select a new leader.
The former Mayor of Greater Manchester was elected as MP for Makerfield following a historic by-election last week.
All eyes were on the "King of the North" following the election, with pundits anticipating that what would follow would be a straight shot to Number 10.
Read more: 'He and his party have failed in office': MPs react to Starmer’s resignation
Read more: Live: Sir Keir Starmer resigns as prime minister - as Burnham confirms leadership bid
Following the news of Starmer's resignation, Mr Burnham arrived at the train station in Manchester, carrying a small suitcase and flanked by police officers.
In response to questions regarding the Labour leadership contest, the MP for Makerfield simply responded: "Thank you, everyone".
Mr Burnham paid tribute to Starmer's "huge service to our country" and thanked him for his "leadership and dedication during such a challenging period".
Keir has given huge service to our country and I want to thank him for his leadership and dedication during such a challenging period.— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) June 22, 2026
His decision marks the beginning of a transition and it is important that this process is conducted in an orderly and responsible way. I will…
He went on to acknowledge that Starmer's resignation marked a transition period, which he maintained needed to be "conducted in an orderly and responsible way".
In a statement to X, he announced: "I will put myself forward as part of this process.
"The country expects stability, seriousness and a continued focus on the issues that matter most and that is what it will get", he added.
More to follow...