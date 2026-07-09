Charles wore a blue suit with an animal-themed tie and sunglasses, while Camilla chose a dress adorned with wildlife including elephants and deer

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Zoological Society of London, at London Zoo, in Regent's Park. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

The King used a stethoscope to help give a “very well behaved” penguin a health check during a trip to London Zoo.

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Charles, who was accompanied by the Queen, braved the baking sun and joined zoo vet Stefan Saverimuttu as he checked over a Humboldt penguin during the visit in Camden on Thursday. Dozens of penguins, about two feet tall, gathered to greet the royals as the couple approached their enclosure. Crouching down, Charles and Camilla used stethoscopes to check the heartbeat of a penguin named Lannister as the bird patiently sat perched on a rock. “Lannister sounded perfect and Lannister was very well behaved for the King and the Queen,” Mr Saverimuttu said. “They’re very endearing,” the King said about the birds. Read more: Meghan 'to join Harry in UK with Archie and Lilibet' but 'U-turns on making public appearances' Read more: Prince Harry cuts cake during charity hospital visit and reveals son Archie's obsession for Lego

Charles wore a blue suit with an animal-themed tie and sunglasses, while Camilla chose a dress adorned with wildlife including elephants and deer. Picture: PA

The visit comes amid the King's youngest son's visit to the UK, which has sparked controversy over where Harry would stay. Harry’s week-long trip to the UK has generated scrutiny over his accommodation arrangements, after a public disagreement with Buckingham Palace about offers of a royal room, and whether he will meet his father. Asked how the couple’s veterinary skills had been, the vet said Charles and Camilla had taken to it “very well”. “Both of them were really enthusiastic about the penguins,” he added. “Penguins have a bit of a beak on them so I think if you’ve never met one before, they might be a bit intimidating, but neither the King or the Queen was intimidated in the slightest and they went straight in and gave it a go and they did really well.” The pair also took part in laser training exercises used to encourage and observe movements in the penguins including swimming and diving. The laser pointers mimic the sparkling scales of fish, which penguins are known to chase, and allow vets to spot any health concerns.

The couple met 31-year-old Galápagos tortoise Polly and help feed her some snacks. Picture: PA

Standing next to a glass wall with a view into the blue pool, Charles and Camilla, tried unsuccessfully for a couple of minutes to capture the penguins’ attention. One penguin eventually swam up to the King’s laser pointer as he laughed and exclaimed: “That’s the only one that’s noticing.” Charles wore a blue suit with an animal-themed tie and sunglasses, while Camilla, carrying a cream parasol, chose a white Fiona Clare dress adorned with wildlife including elephants and deer. During the trip, which celebrated the 200th anniversary of the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) conservation charity, the couple paused to meet a Galápagos tortoise named Polly and help feed her some snacks. The 31-year-old tortoise was presented with a watermelon decorated with the number 200 and flowers. Using metal tongs, the Queen fed some of the greenery to Polly while the King offered her some leaves by hand.

Charles spoke to staff about the conservation work done by the ZSL to protect Partula tree snails from extinction. Picture: PA

Polly largely ignored the King’s offering prompting Charles to jokingly ask her keeper whether the tortoise was on a “diet”. In the zoo’s Tiny Giants area, Charles spoke to staff about the conservation work done by the ZSL to protect Partula tree snails from extinction after they were wiped out by an invasive carnivorous snail species. Asked whether he would like to paint one of the tiny creatures, the King laughed and said: “I’ve painted a few things in my time but never a snail.” Holding a small paint brush, Charles placed a dot of purple paint on two of the snail’s shells which will help to track them once they are released into the wild in French Polynesia. “So this is special snail varnish is it?” the King joked.

Charles uses a laser pointer to attract the penguins swimming in the pool at penguin beach at ZSL London Zoo. Picture: Getty