King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Ciampino Airport in Rome, Italy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King is said to be proud his state visit to the Vatican will stand as a symbol of the unifying journey Anglicans and Catholics are making in a troubled world.

Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Italy for an historic trip which will see the King, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, become the first British monarch to pray at a public service with the Pope, head of the Catholic Church, since the Reformation. The royal couple were formally welcomed by representatives from the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, when they stepped from their plane at the military base Ciampino 31st Wing Airport in Rome. They were greeted by Christopher Trott, British ambassador to the Holy See and Monsignor Javier Domingo Fernández Gonzalez, Vatican City Head of the Protocol Office. During the welcome the King said: "It is wonderful to be able to come back to Rome." And Camilla, who wore a feather print silk dress by Fiona Clare and brown cashmere trench coat by Anna Valentine, said: "It is a great pleasure to be here."

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla arrive at Ciampino 31st Wing Airport in the outskirts of Rome. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile in the UK, the focus on the King’s brother Prince Andrew continued with the Prime Minister saying there should be “proper scrutiny” of his rent-free mansion in response to calls for a parliamentary inquiry. Pressure is mounting on Andrew after he attempted to draw a line under years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours last week ahead of the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. Andrew strenuously denies the allegations.The King and the Pope’s moment of prayer, during an ecumenical service on Thursday at the Sistine Chapel, is an important symbol of the continuing dialogue between Anglicans and Catholics. The ecumenical movement, a drive towards worldwide Christian unity which began early in the 20th century, has seen Anglicans and Roman Catholics working towards this goal of togetherness. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly looking forward to meeting Pope Leo and celebrating together the historical significance of this visit, representing, as it does, such a landmark in relationships between the Church of England and the Catholic Church, and between the UK and the Holy See. “At times of such global challenge, it has seldom been more important for Christian communities around the word to unite in faith and in fellowship with our partners.

Britain's King Charles III arrives at Ciampino 31st Wing Airport in the outskirts of Rome. Picture: Alamy

“This provides a bulwark against those promoting conflict, division and tyranny, and supports our work together in harmony to protect nature, God’s creation. “These are, of course, the issues that directly impact lives and livelihoods in Britain and around the globe, not just today but for generations to come. “As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, the King is proud that this week’s state visit stands as a symbol and a celebration of how far we have come on that unifying journey.” The King and Queen were due to make the state visit to the Holy See in April but the health problems of Pope Francis meant the trip was postponed, although the couple did privately meet the pontiff, who died later that month. The two-day state visit to the Holy See will celebrate the Papal Jubilee held every 25 years and begins in earnest on Thursday, with a series of events beginning with the royal couple being welcomed by Pope Leo XIV.

From right, Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are greeted by members of the Holy See. Picture: Alamy