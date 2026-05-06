Wednesday’s event was the first of three garden parties that will be held at Buckingham Palace this month to celebrate those who serve the community.

King Charles III stands at the top of the Garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King was complimented on his speech to Congress as he and the Queen celebrated emergency responders at the first garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

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Grey skies did not dampen the spirits of the 8,000 guests who were wearing colourful dresses, lounge suits and national dress as they gathered to enjoy tea, cakes and sandwiches at a party attended by all working royals except the Prince and Princess of Wales. Yeomen of the Guard, in red and gold ceremonial dress, processed through the gardens, and guests were free to explore while military bands played wartime classics, as well as upbeat jazz numbers. Appearing on the palace’s West Terrace as the national anthem played, the King wore a morning suit with a pale-yellow waistcoat, complete with a top hat, which he took off before greeting guests. The Queen wore a pastel blue embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare, paired with a matching blue hat by Philip Treacy and a moonstone and diamond brooch. Read more: Waddle this way please!: Mother duck and family guided away as gun salute mark's King's coronation anniversary Read more: Charles charms Congress: King's joke-laden speech wins admirers as he warns US-UK alliance 'more important than ever'

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, and Prince Edward. Picture: Alamy

A member of the RSPB gifts a swift made by a Brownie group to King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

The royals made their way down lines of invitees, shaking their hands, asking about their work, greeting service dogs and pointing guests in the direction of the tea tent. The King was complimented on his speech to Congress during his US state visit last week. A guest told him: “I loved your speech in America. It was amazing, and it made me laugh so much.” “Thank you very much,” Charles replied, with a laugh.

Claire Swinbourne, a team leader paramedic at North East Ambulance Service, was among those selected to meet the King. Ms Swinbourne, from Northumberland, was working solo in the early hours of Christmas Day last year, when she was assaulted while attempting to provide care. The 42-year-old said she stopped to help a man who was sitting alone on a roundabout in a remote area, but he became “very distressed” and physically assaulted her. Ms Swinbourne said: “He (the King) mentioned that assaults on emergency workers aren’t acceptable, and he asked how I’d overcome that and it’s about helping people. “I didn’t join the service to be assaulted, I joined the service to help people, and that’s what I continue to do.” Ms Swinbourne, who has been a paramedic for 21 years, said the attack debilitated her right arm, and she still experiences a loss of sensation in her fingers almost six months on from the assault. The man who attacked her was given a suspended prison sentence for his crime, she said. Ms Swinbourne said she felt honoured to have been invited to attend the garden party, adding: “It makes me feel overwhelmed in that, ‘am I deserved of it?’, but yes, I am, and it’s about enjoying the day.”

King Charles III meets hearing dog Vegas, trained by the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity. Picture: Alamy

King Charles III meets Barbara Keel, who started the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary. Picture: Alamy

The paramedic was nominated by her colleagues for the work she has done since her attack to raise awareness of assaults on emergency workers. “The more we explain that it’s not acceptable and that it won’t be tolerated… it won’t happen, and we will push for prosecution,” she said. The Queen met representatives from charitable organisations, including domestic abuse charity SafeLives, of which she is patron. The organisation, which delivers training to professionals and first responders, as well as support to survivors, is one of many Camilla has supported in her work to highlight victims of assault, rape and sexual abuse.

Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Alamy

Britain's Queen Camilla talks to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy