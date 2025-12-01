The format will revert to normal after royal elements of Donald Trump’s stay were restricted to the Windsor estate

Elke Buedenbender, the Queen, King Charles III and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at a State Banquet in Berlin. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King and Queen will this week host the German president for a state visit.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, former judge Elke Budenbender, will be formally welcomed by Charles and Camilla on an open air royal dais in the centre of the Berkshire town, before enjoying a carriage ride through the streets, past the crowds, to the castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales will play a key role by greeting Mr Steinmeier and Ms Budenbender at Heathrow Airport and accompanying them to Windsor on Wednesday morning at the start of their three-day stay. Mr Steinmeier will go on to receive a ceremonial welcome in the castle quadrangle, attended by the King, Camilla, William and Kate, and be feted with a grand state banquet in the historic royal residence's St George's Hall on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning he will privately lay flowers at the tomb of the late Queen Elizabeth II in the castle's St George's Chapel, before joining the King and Queen for a Big Help Out reception to showcase the impact volunteering can have on communities.

The Dias in Windsor where King Charles and Queen Camilla will greet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

German and Union Jack flags have been put up around the Royal Town of Windsor & Eton ahead of the State Visit of the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Picture: Alamy

Before a formal farewell, they will be shown the State Sleigh, which was designed by Queen Victoria’s German-born husband Prince Albert and recorded in Victoria’s diary in 1845. The King, who has German ancestry on both sides of his family, speaks German well. Unusually, the event marks the third incoming state visit hosted by the monarch this year – with Charles welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron in July. US president Donald Trump was greeted away from the public at the remote Victoria House in Windsor parkland in September, followed by a carriage procession through the private estate, amid heightened security.

Donald Trump during a State Banquet in September. Picture: Alamy

The King travelled to Germany with Camilla in 2023 for the first state visit since his accession and became the first British monarch to address German politicians during a session of the Bundestag. Mr Steinmeier’s state visit is the first by a German leader in 27 years. He will visit Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday afternoon and join a meeting of UK and German business leaders.

Federal President Frank Walter-Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender welcome Charles and Camilla. Picture: Alamy

The UK and Germany signed a new partnership, known as the Kensington Treaty, in July, with Sir Keir pledging the two countries would “work ever more closely”. The agreement included freeing up school exchange visits and passport e-gates, the setting up of a taskforce to explore a direct train link between the UK and Germany, and a commitment to closer co-operation on trade, security and defence. Germany is in the process of strengthening its efforts to tackle illegal migration by introducing a new law to criminalise gangs who supply and store small boats for use in crossings to the UK. Federal president Mr Steinmeier will also address Parliament on Thursday – something denied to Mr Trump as the House of Commons was not sitting at the time of his trip. The German president and his wife will pay a poignant visit on Friday with the Duke of Kent to lay a wreath at the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral, which was bombed by the Germans during the Second World War. This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz in November 1940, in which 568 people were killed and 4,300 homes destroyed, along with the Cathedral Church of St Michael.