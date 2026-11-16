He declined the offer of a potato with cheese and beans but was gifted a signed shirt from football team Preston North End

King Charles III speaks with stallholders at the Preston Flag Market following his visit to The Harris, a museum, art gallery and library dedicated to the city's history and art, on November 16. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The King was given a “positive potato” when he paid a visit to a food van made famous by social media.

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Spud Bros, which started in Preston’s Flag Market but has gone global since gaining millions of followers on social media, offered a special Royal Spud to mark the occasion when Charles stopped by during a visit to the Lancashire city on Monday. The King was given the positive potato, a small crocheted version of the vegetable with the message “helping others one potato at a time”, when he met brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, who run the business, as well as other staff. Worker Laura Smith said: “We showed him a variety of potatoes and British produce that we use. “He said he liked jacket potatoes.” Read more: Russell Brand faces ban on speaking out from jail - as investigation launched after his wife shared convicted rapist's 'sermon' Read more: UK 'seriously underprepared' for emergencies and threats such as cyberattacks and extreme weather, resilience group warns

He declined the offer of a potato with cheese and beans but was gifted a signed shirt from football team Preston North End, sponsored by Spud Bros. When the King asked how the team was doing, Jacob Nelson responded: “Let’s not talk about that.” The brothers, who have more than five million followers on TikTok, filmed the visit with cameras attached to their hats. Earlier in the day, the King spoke of his love for Wallace and Gromit when he met creator Nick Park at The Harris museum.

King Charles III meets members of the public during a visit to Flag Market on November 16, 2026. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty

Mr Park, from Preston, said: “I was surprised he remembered who I was, but he said it had been a while since we met. “He had heard about the Wallace and Gromit exhibition we had here last year and said he wished he could have made it. “He was so warm about how much he loved Wallace and Gromit and the joy it brings. “I feel quite overwhelmed.” While in the museum, the King also met veterans from the armed forces.

Britain's King Charles III shakes hands with British World War II veteran, Sgt. Richard Brock (R), during his visit to The Harris. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty

Sergeant Richard Brock, 102, said he reminded the King they had met in Lancaster last year when Charles told him to keep drinking whisky. Mr Brock said: “It was smashing. I’ve met him in Normandy before and then in Lancaster.” Marjorie Hanson, 103, told the King about her time serving in the women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service from 1941 to 1945. The veteran, who is originally from Croydon, Essex, but now lives in Blackpool, said: “He was very interested. It’s been a very good day.” Sergeant Major David Banks, 86, who served in the armed forces from 1958 to 1990 and is secretary of the Royal Navy Association in Preston, said he remembered the King from training exercises when he was based on a similar vessel to the HMS Bronington, which Charles commanded in 1976. He said: “It’s been quite a honour to be here today.”

King Charles III speaks with a stallholder at the Preston Flag Market following his visit to The Harris. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty