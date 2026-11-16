King accepts 'positive potato' but turns down beans and cheese from Spud Bros on royal visit
He declined the offer of a potato with cheese and beans but was gifted a signed shirt from football team Preston North End
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The King was given a “positive potato” when he paid a visit to a food van made famous by social media.
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Spud Bros, which started in Preston’s Flag Market but has gone global since gaining millions of followers on social media, offered a special Royal Spud to mark the occasion when Charles stopped by during a visit to the Lancashire city on Monday.
The King was given the positive potato, a small crocheted version of the vegetable with the message “helping others one potato at a time”, when he met brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, who run the business, as well as other staff.
Worker Laura Smith said: “We showed him a variety of potatoes and British produce that we use.
“He said he liked jacket potatoes.”
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He declined the offer of a potato with cheese and beans but was gifted a signed shirt from football team Preston North End, sponsored by Spud Bros.
When the King asked how the team was doing, Jacob Nelson responded: “Let’s not talk about that.”
The brothers, who have more than five million followers on TikTok, filmed the visit with cameras attached to their hats.
Earlier in the day, the King spoke of his love for Wallace and Gromit when he met creator Nick Park at The Harris museum.
Mr Park, from Preston, said: “I was surprised he remembered who I was, but he said it had been a while since we met.
“He had heard about the Wallace and Gromit exhibition we had here last year and said he wished he could have made it.
“He was so warm about how much he loved Wallace and Gromit and the joy it brings.
“I feel quite overwhelmed.”
While in the museum, the King also met veterans from the armed forces.
Sergeant Richard Brock, 102, said he reminded the King they had met in Lancaster last year when Charles told him to keep drinking whisky.
Mr Brock said: “It was smashing. I’ve met him in Normandy before and then in Lancaster.”
Marjorie Hanson, 103, told the King about her time serving in the women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service from 1941 to 1945.
The veteran, who is originally from Croydon, Essex, but now lives in Blackpool, said: “He was very interested. It’s been a very good day.”
Sergeant Major David Banks, 86, who served in the armed forces from 1958 to 1990 and is secretary of the Royal Navy Association in Preston, said he remembered the King from training exercises when he was based on a similar vessel to the HMS Bronington, which Charles commanded in 1976.
He said: “It’s been quite a honour to be here today.”
Museum cleaner Champa Patel, 60, met the King for the second time and showed him a photo of their first meeting in 1979, when he visited the Horrockses factory in the city.
Ms Patel worked for the company, a clothing brand worn by the late Queen, for 17 years until the factory closed.
She said: “When I found out last week that he was visiting the museum I went and found the picture. It had been on the wall in my last house.
“I was so excited to meet him again I can’t really remember what he said to me but he pointed at the picture and asked how I old I was then.”
The King also viewed a model of the former Horrockses mill site and saw the museum’s Foucault pendulum, which moves in line with the rotation of the earth.
He spent about 20 minutes outside meeting well-wishers and schoolchildren, who shook his hand and offered gifts.