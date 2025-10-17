Charles is said to be exploring “ all options” amid growing "concern" inside Buckingham Palace

King Charles is considering stripping the Duke of York of his royal titles. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

King Charles is considering stripping Prince Andrew of his royal titles following a string of devastating scandals, it has emerged.

The Duke of York reportedly faces losing his dukedom as the King mulls over “ all options,” a source has claimed. It means he could also be stripped of his Order of the Garter title - Britain's most senior order of chivalry - as Buckingham Palace’s “concern” and “anxiety” over the series of scandals hanging over the Duke’s head grows. It comes after Andrew’s alleged ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continue to emerge, while he also faces scrutiny over his dealings with China. “It feels like we are reaching a tipping point,” a source told The Times. The Order of the Garter was founded by Edward III in 1348. It would be a blow to the Duke if he was stripped of his much-loved title, the Daily Mail reported.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club. Picture: Getty

The King is able to strip the honour from members of the order, but Charles would reportedly rather his brother to voluntarily give up the title. Losing his Duke of York title, which the Times reports is being considered, would require an act of parliament unless Andrew agrees to relinquish his dukedom. If not, it is hoped such an act would garner government and public support as pressure mounts. In the latest blow for the Duke, new emails appeared to contradict Andrew's claim that he cut off contact with the paedophile financier after his child prostitution conviction in 2008.

News Agents co-host Emily Maitlis told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty this week that the Prince's version of events now does "not quite add up". Ms Maitlis, whose 2019 interview with the Duke led to his removal from public life, said: "None of it quite adds up, does it? "Because Epstein was convicted in 2008, he then served this prison sentence. And the narrative from Andrew had always been, after I realised who he was, you know, broadly, I ended contact with him. The Duke of York said in that car crash interview he cut ties with Epstein in December 2010 after the latter’s child prostitution prosecution and prison sentence. The newly-released emails were dated February 28, 2011, the day after the Mail on Sunday published the now infamous photograph of Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The Prince has always denied any wrongdoing - but admitted his decision to visit Epstein in 2010 was ill-advised.

Prince Andrew has been gripped by a series of scandals. Picture: Getty